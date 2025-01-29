What is Johnny Klebitz's role in the GTA 4 and GTA 5’s storyline?

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 features many characters that have been very popular among the player base. While the game revolves around three protagonists — Michael De Santa, Trevor Philips, and Franklin Clinton — Johnny Klebitz makes an appearance in the story. He is a returning character who previously played a minor role in GTA 4’s base story but was the protagonist of The Lost and Damned expansion.

However, some might wonder how the character contributed to Grand Theft Auto’s storyline. To explain that and more, this article shares everything important to know about Johnny Klebitz.

Johnny Klebitz in GTA games: A brief about the character’s background and history

According to the GTA lore, Johnny Klebitz was born in 1974 in Acter, Alderney. He started living like a biker since childhood. Between 1991-1994, he presumably started rigorous criminal activities for which he got a prison sentence of up to six years.

Despite being associated with criminals as part of The Lost MC, a motorcycle club, he actually cared about the business and the club itself. His character seems to be more headstrong and sensible than other members of the group.

Johnny used to date Ashley Butler but later ended the relationship with her due to her drug addiction as well as her affair with someone else.

A brief about Johnny Klebitz’s role in GTA 4 The Lost and Damned

In 2008, Johnny Klebitz became the acting president of The Lost MC. Despite his efforts to keep a truce with the rival gang — Angels of Death — tension quickly escalated between the two gangs. When Billy came back from rehab, he led The Lost MC to a war with the rival gang, setting the tone of the story.

Throughout the story, there was a tension between Johnny and Billy. After some internal conflicts, Johnny finally became the official president of The Lost MC when the later got arrested by LCPD. However, Brian challenged his authority afterward. They both led members to war with each other.

The brief war came to an end after Brian was betrayed by Ray Boccino. Several things happened in the next couple of days, and Johnny eventually killed Billy and burned the clubhouse.

A brief about Johnny Klebitz’s role in GTA 5 Online

As per the Grand Theft Auto Online lore, Johnny relocated to Blaine County somewhere between 2008 and 2013 and returned to a criminal lifestyle. This is where his club became affiliated with Trevor Philips. While he doesn’t make any appearance here, he was briefly mentioned by Trevor’s partner Ron Jakowski during the missing Romance Isn’t Dead.

A brief about Johny Klebitz’s role in GTA 5

In autumn 2023, Johnny confronted Trevor Philips. The latter smashed his head with a bottle and stomped his head to death.

Johnny can now be seen as a ghost during the season Ghosts Exposed challenge of Grand Theft Auto Online.

