What we know about GTA Online's upcoming DLC so far

The upcoming GTA Online summer update has been formally announced by Rockstar, but there hasn't been a full reveal yet. However, some of the most significant improvements and additions have already been made public, which is likely to maintain the product's relevancy until its release.

Here's everything about the upcoming GTA Online update that has been revealed so far via Rockstar's latest newswire publication.

GTA Online's upcoming summer update: All the details revealed so far

GTA Online is expected to receive major changes across all aspects of gameplay with the upcoming update. This is allegedly being done to provide a better experience for players, while also eliminating the need for repetitive grinding in-game.

There will be a few quality-of-life upgrades, as well as some new additions, which are to be expected from a new DLC. The game will also feel much more rewarding with increased payouts.

All the revealed changes and additions for GTA Online have been listed below in greater detail.

List of changes

- Reducing effectiveness of homing missiles & countermeasures on Oppressor Mk II



- Offering a more convenient way to access Snacks & Armor



- Ability to launch Sell Missions in Invite Only sessions



The Oppressor Mk II will finally be nerfed in the game, with the efficacy of its homing missiles being reduced. This will ensure that griefers don't abuse this vehicle to harass other players. Meanwhile, the countermeasures will also be weakened, making it less effective at stopping missiles. This will give other players a fair chance to take down the infamous hoverbike.

Most players will undoubtedly be happy to see that Rockstar is finally implementing a much-requested change. There will also be a more convenient way to access Snacks and Armor in the game.

Rockstar hasn't provided any additional information regarding this particular change. However, it can be assumed that there will be specific buttons that players can press to use these items.

Such a change will ensure that combat is much more fluid and forgiving, with players refilling their health and armor bars on the go. Finally, Sell Missions in GTA Online can finally be played in Invite Only sessions. This has been well appreciated by solo players who don't wish to engage on public servers due to griefers and hackers.

Payouts

- Increased payouts for Bodyguards, Associates, and MC Members to encourage and reward cooperative play.



- Greater payouts across Races, Adversary Modes, and select Heist Finales.

Rockstar has promised to increase payouts for all activities in GTA Online. This includes increased payouts for Bodyguards, Associates, and MC Members. According to them, the intention behind this is to encourage and reward cooperative multiplayer gameplay. There will also be higher payouts across all races, Adversary Modes, and a specific few Heist Finales.

New additions

- Expanding upon Criminal Careers of Executive, Biker, Gunrunner, and Nightclub Owner.



- A new set of Contact Missions involving playing as a special IAA field operative to investigate a budding criminal conspiracy.



Rockstar has also revealed some of the new features and additions that will be implemented in the game with the new DLC. The Career Builder feature introduced alongside the next-gen edition will be improved upon, with Executive, Biker, Gunrunner, and Nightclub Owner arriving as available criminal careers.

Surprisingly, they've also revealed the DLC's main content ahead of an official reveal. This could be the incessantly rumored Cops n'Crooks update. The assumption stems from the arrival of a whole new range of Contact Missions where players get to play as the IAA (International Affairs Agency).

This intelligence agency, which is a parody of the CIA, has been heavily featured in GTA 4 and 5, and players have done missions for them. This time, however, it seems they might be directly engaged as one of their operatives.

