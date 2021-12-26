What is snow used for in GTA Online?

It's snowing in GTA Online right now and players are enjoying the festive mood by engaging in snowball fights. Snow blankets the entire map of Los Santos and Blaine County. Players can collect snowballs from just about anywhere where snow has accumulated.

The Christmas update that brings snowfall to the game also comes with various rewards and discounts. This article features everything you need to know about snowfall in GTA Online and how it changes gameplay.

All you need to know about snow in GTA Online

Snowballs

The first and most popular ability that snowfall adds to GTA Online is picking up and throwing snowballs. Here are the step-by-step instructions that beginners need to follow to use them:

To begin with, players can start any session in GTA Online to find snow during the Winter update week.

They have to stand right on top of a stretch of land that's blanketed with snow and choose their fists from the weapons wheel.

Players merely need to get into position and press a certain button to pick up a snowball. Depending on the system they're using, they'll have to use a different button.

PC players have to press "G" on their keyboards to pick up snowballs. PlayStation 4 and 5 owners must use the left d-pad button on their controllers, whereas Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S gamers need to press the left button (LB).

Other details

Once players have sufficient snowballs (9 is the maximum amount), they may be flung about like hand grenades, as they share the same animation. They merely need to go to the weapons wheel and choose the snowball icon to equip them. Whenever players need access to snowballs, they can be found in the explosives category.

Another unique feature of snowfall added to GTA Online enhances realism and immersion but is bad for gameplay. Any land vehicle driving on snowy roads is subjected to a decrease in traction.

This leads to cars slipping out quite easily in GTA Online. As a result, racing is much more difficult under snowy conditions, and players must be extra cautious when making vehicle deliveries. Snowfall in the game arrived on December 23 this year. According to reports, it will end after December 29.

