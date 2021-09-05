What year did GTA 5 come out for the first time? Exploring game's release date and other details

GTA 5 is widely considered to be one of the best open-world games of all time. When it came out, it broke several records and received a lot of positive feedback from critics.

Rockstar Games has always aimed for more, with each GTA installment outperforming the previous. This peaked with the release of GTA San Andreas, but the sequel, GTA 4, brought even more improvements. It is why the franchise is so celebrated in the video game industry.

Not only is Rockstar renowned for making good titles, but they are also known for being bold and ambitious with their offerings. GTA 5 is not only their most ambitious game, but it is also the most successful.

GTA 5: Everything you need to know, including release date

GTA 5 first came out in 2013 for the PS3 and Xbox 360. This was entirely unexpected since these were the current generation consoles at the time. However, it was re-released for the PS4 and Xbox One in 2014, followed by a PC release in 2015.

When it was first launched, GTA 5 became the fastest-selling entertainment product ever made. The game earned $800 million on its first day and $1 billion in the first three days. It defeated Tetris to become the second-bestselling game of all time.

GTA Online

GTA Online is the multiplayer component of GTA 5. It was released less than a month after the single-player game. When first launched, it wasn't nearly as popular as it is now, and it was on the verge of being canceled.

However, its fortunes turned around with a few updates, and now, it is the most profitable thing Rockstar has ever produced.

In fact, GTA 5 has only been able to stay afloat due to its multiplayer component. GTA Online receives regular updates, with each one bringing in a growing number of new players.

The most recent update, Los Santos Tuners, was released on July 20, 2021.

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced

At present, GTA 5 is scheduled to relaunch for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in November this year. It marks the third console generation for the game, with many fans comparing it to Skyrim.

GTA Online is supposed to become a standalone game along with this release. Thus, players can enjoy the multiplayer game without ever trying out the single-player one.

GTA 5 system requirements

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1 Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs)/AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs)/AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1 GB/AMD HD 4870 1 GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

NVIDIA 9800 GT 1 GB/AMD HD 4870 1 GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11) Storage: 72 GB available space

72 GB available space Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

Recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1 Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHz (4 CPUs)/AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHz (8 CPUs)

Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHz (4 CPUs)/AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHz (8 CPUs) Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 660 2 GB/AMD HD 7870 2 GB

NVIDIA GTX 660 2 GB/AMD HD 7870 2 GB Storage: 72 GB available space

72 GB available space Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

