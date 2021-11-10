When does new GTA game out in the USA? Confirmed time for GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

GTA gamers are getting prepared for the biggest launch of the year from Rockstar Games. The timings for GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition have been officially revealed for all regions.

The game is coming out on all platforms at the same time - 3 pm UTC on November 11.

Exact timings for the release of the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy across the USA

PlayStation console users should be aware that the countdown timer for the game on the PlayStation Store might be incorrect. Players across all consoles will gain access to the game at the same time and date as mentioned above.

Here's what this means for time zones across the USA:

Pacific Standard Time (PST) - 7 am (Los Angeles)

Mountain Standard Time (MST) - 8 am (Mexico City)

Central Standard Time (CST) - 9 AM (Chicago)

Eastern Standard Time (EST) - 10 am (New York)

The timings provided here follow the statements made by Rockstar. They have also acknowledged the error in the PlayStation Store countdown timer so that players are made aware of it.

Those who pre-order the trilogy bundle can still pre-load it before its release. Meanwhile, PC players have to wait until the game launches on the store to download it.

Some gameplay videos have leaked on the internet, and it appears that the titles have been kept mostly intact. The only significant changes are the navigation system and radio/weapon selection wheels.

While the aiming has been made smoother, it's not as similar to GTA 5 as most players expected.

Players can check out the following gameplay video for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition:

The graphics of the remasters are truly phenomenal compared to the original trilogy. There are some who would still prefer the modded graphics over these official remasters, but those don't stick to the 3D Universe art style.

However, players are more divided when it comes to some of the character models, so it remains to be seen how fans react once the game comes out.

Edited by Ravi Iyer