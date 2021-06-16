When is the new GTA Online update expected to come out?

Since the launch of the Cayo Perico heist update in December 2020, GTA Online players have been eagerly waiting to see what the next update of GTA Online will bring to the table.

The success of the Cayo Perico heist is making players hope that Rockstar will continue their hot streak and go for something bigger in the next expansion update of GTA Online.

Rockstar has not revealed much about the summer update of GTA Online, but they have said that it will have a big focus on cars and will bring back car culture to Los Santos.

So when can we expect the new GTA Online update?

In the Rockstar newswire that came out in may, Rockstar put a lot of emphasis on the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of GTA 5.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X version of GTA 5 will come out on November 11th along with a standalone version of GTA Online which will be free on PS5 for three months.

In the newswire, Rockstar stated that the summer update will include special features that players with enhanced next-gen console editions can experience. This suggests that the update should be released close to the release of GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The most likely time period for the update to be released looks like late July to the beginning of August.

The update will soon be followed by a special event in October for the 20th anniversary of GTA 3. The details of what Rockstar will do for the event are still unknown, but many speculate some familiar faces from GTA 3 will return to GTA Online and they might even include a mission or heist in Liberty City, the setting of GTA 3.

While players wait for the new update, Rockstar has added new landraces, stunt jumps and new maps for the survival game mode to keep players occupied.

