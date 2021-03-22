When is Rockstar likely to announce GTA 5's release date for the PS5 and Xbox Series X?

One of the biggest bombs that Rockstar Games dropped in 2020 was news that GTA 5 will be getting a touch-up for next-gen consoles the following year. As has become typical for any Rockstar announcement, the internet quickly caught fire, and opinions varied from positive to overtly negative.

The release of GTA 5 as a next-gen title for the PS5 and Xbox Series X would essentially mean that the game will now have lasted three console generations. Initially released for the PS3 and the Xbox 360, it would be a massive understatement to suggest that GTA 5 has sold incredibly well.

The game continues to be among the top-sellers of the year, and smart money would suggest that GTA 5 will receive quite a boost when the remaster releases in 2021. However, it has been a long time since fans have heard from Rockstar regarding the next-gen release.

When will Rockstar announce GTA 5's release date for the PS5 and Xbox Series X?

While a remaster doesn't exactly excite fans as a sequel, new IP-recent comments from Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick have stoked the community's excitement. He recently commented on how Rockstar typically does not port games as remasters but will improve and change things substantially.

So while that is ultimately a cause for excitement, Rockstar is playing this one extremely close to the chest. The initial trailer for GTA 5's "Expanded and Enhanced Edition" announced that the game is scheduled for a release in the second half of 2021.

As for the exact date, Rockstar is yet to make any comment. Possibly due to the restrictions brought by the pandemic, the time taken in development has likely increased several times over.

Development during a pandemic

During the pandemic, Rockstar was able to deliver a massive update in the form of the Cayo Perico Heist for GTA Online while the studio worked entirely from home. This kind of challenge does increase the pressure on Rockstar as they will be looking to avoid any delays.

Rockstar Games and COVID-19 Relief pic.twitter.com/9j6NrtcrFN — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) April 1, 2020

Perhaps in a bid to avoid bad press and negative fan reaction as a result of the delay, Rockstar will announce the release date as and when development reaches a comfortable state. They will typically announce their plans for GTA Online right before summer to get the fanbase hyped up.

Rockstar announced the Los Santos Summer Special and the Cayo Perico Heist update (then unnamed) right before summer. With GTA Online now being released as a standalone title alongside the remaster, Rockstar is likely to drop more information regarding it as we near the latter half of 2021.