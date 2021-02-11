Where is the Abandoned Mine on the GTA Online map?

When it comes to developing an immersive, detail-rich, and authentic open-world, perhaps there is no one better than Rockstar Games with the GTA franchise.

Rockstar Games weren't simply the pioneers of the open-world genre and the cityscapes seen in the GTA games but also pushed the boundaries with each subsequent release.

Over the years, Rockstar Games has been able to keep fans coming back to the GTA games, if only just to explore the city and the secrets it holds.

While single-player games present a big-enough challenge, GTA 5's map also had to deal with the fact that it was going to be included in Online as well.

For an online multiplayer game like GTA Online, it is imperative that the map presents a sufficiently large playground with all sorts of cool details and gameplay opportunities.

Through Freemode and even missions, GTA Online's map is quite fun to explore.

Locating the Abandoned Mine on the GTA Online map

Grand Theft Auto 5's Los Santos and Blaine County forms the map for Online as well and brings over a lot of cool stuff.

One of the most fun parts of Online and Story Mode in GTA 5 is to explore the nooks and crannies of the map and stumble across something kept away hidden.

One such example of this kind of mystery location is the Abandoned Mine found on the map. Players can enter this Mine by destroying the door with an RPG. In Story Mode, the Abandoned Mine is a location where players can recover the Murder Mystery case.

Image via GTA Wiki Fandom

In Online, the Mine plays host to a Bunker Supplies Steal Mission, and the player is forced to fight a bunch of Cartel members that spawn in waves.

The Mine can be found in Great Chaparral, Los Santos County, at the location marked on the map above.