Is the Specialized Vehicle Workshop worth buying in GTA Online?

One of the best aspects of GTA Online comes through its surprisingly deep progression that offers players multiple ways to bolster their arsenal.

As opposed to a rudimentary skill tree for progression or a checklist of essential items unlocked through progression, the system in GTA Online is far more nuanced.

What the game does especially well is open itself up to the player to a great extent right from the start and let the player figure things out as they go about their business. While this could easily make the game feel a lot more complex and difficult, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Simply put, there are no wrong choices of acquisitions in GTA Online, and players can spend their resources in any way they see fit that ensures the maximum returns for them.

However, a certain sense of timing should play into the player's choices when looking at things to buy. A Specialized Vehicle Workshop is one such purchase that often confuses players as to whether they really need one around.

Specialized Vehicle Workshop in GTA Online: Worth or not?

The Specialized Vehicle Workshop is built for one purpose only: to house, upgrade, and customize the Oppressor MKII. The vehicle needs absolutely no introduction as GTA Online players are well aware of the destruction the flying hoverbike can inflict on lobbies.

Advertisement

The Specialized Vehicle Workshop is part of the Terrorbyte and can be bought for $495,000. This is the only way players can customize the Oppressor MK II, and its addition to the Terrorbyte makes for a speedy way for players to summon the hoverbike to their location quickly.

However, players must keep in mind that the Specialized Vehicle Workshop can only be used to store and customize only the Oppressor MKII, which makes the choice of owning the Workshop pretty clear.

Should players invest in the Terrorbyte and Specialized Workshop right at the start?

As mentioned earlier, players must figure out their play-style and what exactly they need to move forward.

For the first few weeks in GTA Online, players should be perfectly fine with an Armored Kuruma and get through most of the game's challenges quite easily.

A little while later, something like the Buzzard Attack Chopper might prove extremely useful to do VIP/CEO work and the like. However, after that, players might seek something with a little more maneuverability and firepower, which is where the Oppressor MKII comes in.

Advertisement

Therefore, once the player has gotten a good grip on the Oppressor MKII and is ready to take the next step and fit some toys onto it, the Specialized Vehicle Workshop starts to make a lot more sense.

So, it depends solely on the player and how much they use the Oppressor MKII in order to make up their minds regarding the purchase. Ultimately, the Specialized Vehicle Workshop is overpriced, yet what it means for Oppressor MKII owners in GTA Online is priceless.