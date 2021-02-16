GTA Online is perhaps one of the most gigantic projects in gaming history for any publisher or studio, given the amount of content on offer. From full-fledged races to traditional deathmatches and the elaborately-designed heists, there is just about something for everyone in GTA Online.

The game can feel a bit too packed with content sometimes, but that has never been a complaint for the fanbase as they can never have enough content. What GTA Online manages to do really well is to let players do as they wish and reward each activity mostly uniformly.

As a result, there are no wrong choices or activities in GTA Online; players can do as they please and be rewarded for it quite well. One of the game's best aspects comes through its free mode.

Freemode is essentially the free-roam aspect of the single-player mode brought to an online multiplayer setup and filled with all sorts of cool things. Much like in the story mode, collectibles also make a return.

Where to find Action Figures collectible in GTA Online (2021)

Action Figures are a collectible that was added to GTA Online as part of the Diamond Casino and Resort update. The player will receive a text from the owner of Harcore Comic Store explaining their plight and requesting that he/she recover their Action Figures, which were stolen by their nemesis.

There are 100 Action Figures spread throughout Los Santos, but some are grouped closer together and should be relatively easy to find. Gamers can refer to the map below to figure out where each individual collectible can be found.

A map listing all the collectibles in the game (Image via GTA Wiki Fandom)

Collecting each Action Figure will give the player $1,000 and 1,000 RP, which collectively would mean $100,000 and 100,000 RP. Plus, the player will also receive an additional $50,000 for collecting all the figures as well as a rare Impotent Rage outfit in their wardrobe, along with an Impotent Rage haircut.