Where to find a Benefactor Feltzer for Simeon in GTA Online

Simeon Yeterian is one of the more prominent characters in GTA 5's Story Mode. However, he quickly disappears from the stage and is never heard of again apart from the occasional angry text or phone call. The character makes his return in GTA Online. While he continues his "repossession" business, he takes it up a couple of notches.

In GTA Online, he will contact the player after Rank 10 and ask for a specific list of cars to be delivered. The player can then deliver these cars and earn a fair bit of cash and RP.

The cars that he requests can range from a cheap Blista to a luxurious Benefactor Feltzer. Players must deliver these cars without a wanted level and without a scratch on them.

Simeon's garage on the map is marked with an "S" and will be available on the Quick GPS Navigation system in the Interaction Menu.

Where can players find a Benefactor Feltzer for Simeon in GTA Online?

The Benefactor Feltzer is a great-looking sports car and is usually one of the vehicles requested by Simeon in GTA Online. The car can be found in a variety of locations such as:

Rockford Hills Near Street Race locations on the map Galileo Observatory Parking Lot Vinewood Hills traffic

The vehicles have a random spawn system and will not always spawn in the same locations. However, there is a better chance of them spawning at the locations mentioned above.

Once the player finds a Feltzer, they must lose the Wanted Level if they have one and get it resprayed before delivering the car to Simeon. Players can head to Los Santos Customs to get their car resprayed.

After respraying, players can deliver the car to Simeon and get cash and RP in return. This makes for a good side hustle in GTA Online if the player can't find anything else to do.