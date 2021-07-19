Where to find the Dinka Jester in GTA 5 story mode

One of the earliest cars added to GTA 5, the Dinka Jester holds up even today, visually and in terms of ride quality. It is one of the few unique cars in GTA 5's story mode that can spawn as a modified variant on the map, saving players a couple hundred thousand dollars worth of modifications.

Here's a list of locations where players can find a Dinka Jester stock or modified in GTA 5 story mode, along with everything else they need to know about the sports car.

Everything players need to know about GTA 5's Dinka Jester: Price, spawn location, stats and more

“A Japanese hybrid-electric sportscar with a front-end designed to look like an angry grin might be too whimsical for some, but with a 4-liter V6 engine, 420 hp and a top speed of 180mph, the Dinka Jester still packs a serious punchline.”

— Legendary Motorsport description

Based off the real-life Acura NSX Concept and the McLaren MP4-12C, the Dinka Jester is a sports class car that costs $240,000. Back in the day, it had respectable performance statistics, but its low top speed of 118.75 mph (191.11 km/h) was a downer even at launch. For reference, here are the Jester's stock performance statistics (out of 100):

Speed - 84.78

Acceleration - 75.00

Braking - 31.67

Handling - 77.27

The Jester is one of the rarer cars in the game, but spawn points are plentiful. Here are a couple of probable locations where the Dinka Jester will spawn for free in GTA 5 story mode:

Outside Los Santos Customs in Burton, at any time of day

Outside Los Santos Customs near the Los Santos International Airport, at any time of day

Driving out of Los Santos Customs in La Mesa onto Popular Street heading south, at any time of day

Driving north along Playa Vista shortly after the Bay City Avenue intersection, between 06:00 am and 18:00 pm

Driving away from the Union Depository, opposite the Maze Bank Tower, west toward Little Seoul, between 06:00 am and 20:00 pm

Driving out of the Mission Row Police Station impound garage north onto Sinner Street between 10:00 am and 16:00 pm

