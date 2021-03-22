Where to find the Enus Super Diamond on the GTA Online map

When it comes to gameplay diversity and the number of options afforded to players, not too many games can be compared to GTA Online.

Rather than compromising on either quality or quantity, GTA Online elects to go full tilt and gives players a gameplay experience unlike any other.

If the player wishes, they could spend the entire day in GTA Online stealing cars for their pal from Story Mode, Simeon. They could also buy themselves an Arena War Workshop and climb up the ranks in that game mode in GTA Online.

There is no linear or strict path of progression in GTA Online, and players can do just about anything they can to move forward and rank up. The idea is that if something makes money, it is probably worth sinking hours into.

One of the best ways to make money right at the start is to contact Simeon, who will line up a few cars to be repossessed. Players can get these cars for Simeon and earn a good chunk of change in GTA Online.

Where can players find the Enus Super Diamond on the GTA Online map?

The Enus Super Diamond often spawns at seemingly random locations in the game (Image via GTA Wiki Fandom)

The Enus Super Diamond is one of the cars that Simeon will ask the player to steal. It is one of the most puzzling cars to look for as it often spawns at seemingly random locations in the game.

However, players have figured out certain hotspots for vehicles, and the Enus Super Diamond can be found driving around in traffic in Rockford Hills. The car is rarely ever stationary, and the player will have to chase it down.

The Enus Super Diamond can otherwise be bought for $250,000 from Legendary Motorsport. However, that is not advised when trying to steal cars for Simeon, as the payout cannot possibly eclipse the $250k that the players have to drop for the purchase.