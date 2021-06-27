Where to find the impound in GTA 5 story mode?

The Impound Garage initially debuted in GTA San Andreas and was only reintroduced in GTA 5. These are police-owned garages that allow players to retrieve their abandoned vehicles.

The Impound Garages in GTA San Andreas were probably left unfinished since they often didn't work as intended. There was no information about them in any instructional guides to the game either.

Impound Garages make a comeback in GTA 5 after being absent in GTA 4 and its expansions. If the player abandons a car customized at Los Santos Customs, the vehicle can be retrieved at the Impound Lot for $250.

A car can be lost when a mission that requires the use of another vehicle is started. The police can even take away a vehicle that is parked too close to a police station. The simplest reasons are usually because of the car despawning, which happens when a player strays too far away from it.

If a player parks in a no-parking zone or in a high-traffic location, such as the middle of an intersection, the vehicle has a chance of being impounded. If a player abandons a personal car belonging to a GTA 5 protagonist, the vehicle is not impounded and respawns at the protagonist's residence instead.

GTA 5 Impound Garage location

The Impound Garage in GTA 5 can be found at the Mission Row Police Station in Los Santos. The police station is located on the corner of Vespucci Boulevard and Sinner Street.

In GTA San Andreas, impound lots were present at each of the police HQs in the three separate cities. However, unlike its predecessor, GTA 5 only has one impound lot on the whole map. The only other impound garage is the LSPD Auto Impound, which can be purchased for $150,000 by Franklin.

This location works as a regular impound lot in GTA Online instead of the one found in Mission Row. It is present next to the Davis Police Station on the corner of Innocence Boulevard and Roy Lowenstein Boulevard.

How can players keep their cars from being impounded?

Location of the Mission Row Police Station where the Impound Garage is found (Image via GTA Wiki)

Players should store their cars in their personal garages to prevent having to attend the Impound Garage every time a car is impounded. There are various parking spaces and garages available in GTA 5 where players can store their vehicles.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod