One might assume that making big bucks in GTA Online is extremely arduous. That makes the prospect of Shark Cards more appealing. On the contrary, GTA Online practically throws money at the player through the endless number of activities that the player can engage in.

One of the best things about GTA Online is the fact that there is no linear path of progression and a series of checklists that the player must complete to level up. Instead, a player can essentially choose from the activities that interest them in making GTA$.

One way players can make a quick buck without much challenge involved is through finding collectables. Collectibles are just items spread throughout the map of GTA Online, which reward the player quite handsomely.

One such collectible, introduced in the Los Santos Summer Special, were Movie Props, which Solomon tasks the player with finding.

Where to find the Rumpo Van with the Movie Prop in GTA Online

Movie Props are relatively easy to find and can be easily recovered by simply approaching the location. However, three props spawn randomly in three different types of vehicles on the map. Hence, they can be tricky to find.

Here are all the locations, static and otherwise, for the movie props in GTA Online:

Meltdown Film Reel - Behind a trash can outside Solomon's Office entrance at Richards Majestic Productions, Backlot City. WIFA Award - On a table in the back office of Vanilla Unicorn in Strawberry. Headdress - In the restrooms of Diamond Casino & Resort between two urinals. Alien Head - On the Beam Me Up mural in Sandy Shores. Mummy Head - On the porch of an abandoned house off Route 68 in the Grand Senora Desert. Clapperboard - On a desk in the air traffic control tower on the ground floor, Fort Zancudo. Monster Mask - On a rock at the west side of the Altruist Camp, Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness.

Advertisement

Van locations of the 3 Movie Props