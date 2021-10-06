Where to find spray paint in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas players can find spray paint throughout Los Santos and Las Venturas.

Spray paint is found inside cans, which are scattered all over the map. Players must use these cans to tag up territories. This feature is unique to GTA San Andreas as CJ must represent Grove Street Families via graffiti tags. Completing them will yield rewards.

Spray cans only appear in a few select areas. Thankfully, they aren't hard to find. Players do have to meet a few requirements beforehand. This is what they need to know.

GTA San Andreas: How to find spray paint

Spray paint is an integral part of GTA San Andreas. In fact, Rockstar North made a reference to it in the introduction itself. They showcase their logo with a spray can sound. Players can also join in on the fun.

Complete a certain mission first

Spray paint is unlocked in Tagging Up Turf. The game provides a tutorial mission for this mechanic. Players are given a chance to prove themselves to Grove Street Families. They must tag different territories under their name.

Players need to get rooftop access for some of the tags. Interestingly, CJ's weight affects the mission. If he is morbidly obese, he will be unable to climb a fence. In that scenario, the player would have to take a different route to the rooftop. Predictably, the mission will fail if CJ replaces his spray can.

GTA San Andreas introduces this feature early on. After all, Los Santos is the first main location in the game. Several gang activities take place in poorer areas. Naturally, players must learn how to use spray paint as they have to represent themselves in GTA San Andreas.

Main spawn locations

Los Santos is a great place to find spray paint in GTA San Andreas. Most gang activity takes place here. As a result, it's the only major city that uses spray tags. These are the main locations to look out for:

Ganton (Pawn Shop)

(Pawn Shop) Grove Street (upstairs in the Johnson House)

(upstairs in the Johnson House) Las Colinas (center of a district)

The Johnson House is the easiest place to find spray paint. Most players will end up saving here. On a related note, there's also a spray can in Las Venturas. Players can find spray paint in the following areas:

Sobell Rail Yards (betwixt a few storage buildings)

San Fierro is the only major city without spray paint.

Players can now tag their turfs

Players can start tagging once they find spray paint. There are 100 gang tags in Los Santos. They belong to the Ballas, Vagos, and Aztecas.

The player's job is to spray their own tags over their rivals. GTA San Andreas players should definitely find spray paint as it will prove very useful in the future.

Once all 100 tags are taken care of, Grove Street Families will pack more heat. They will hold better guns and players will also receive powerful weapons. They will spawn in front of the Johnson House.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

