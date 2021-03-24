Where is the fire station on the GTA 5 map?

GTA 5 isn't exactly the most challenging game on the market. But occasionally, it will challenge players to think a little outside of the box. One such instance that requires a bit of thinking on the player's part is during the setup for one of the major heists in the game: The Bureau Raid.

During the Bureau Raid, if players pick the Covert approach during the setup, they will be tasked with procuring a Fire Truck to be used as their getaway vehicle. This approach is perhaps a nod to the original Mission Impossible as Ethan Hunt's crew also infiltrates the CIA headquarters (IAA in GTA 5) and escapes in a Fire Truck.

As the approach requires the player to get a Fire Truck, most players assume that the fire station is the best place to get one in GTA 5.

The Fire Station on the GTA 5 map

In case the players want to steal a Fire Truck from a fire station, there are a total of seven of them on the GTA 5 map. Of which there are four within the Los Santos area, while the rest are in Blaine County.

#1 - Rockford Hills Fire Station (Los Santos)

Image via GTA Wiki Fandom

#2 - Davis Fire Station (Los Santos)

Image via GTA Wiki Fandom

#3 - El Burro Heights Fire Station (Los Santos)

General location of the fire station (Image via GTA Wiki Fandom)

#4 - Paleto Bay Fire Station (Blaine County)

Image via GTA5Mods

#5 - Sandy Shores Fire Station (Blaine County)

Image via GTA Wiki Fandom

#6 - Los Santos International Airport Fire Station (Los Santos)

Image via GTA Wiki Fandom

#7 - Fort Zancudo Fire Station (Blaine County)

Image via GTA Wiki Fandom

While players can certainly try and nick one Fire Truck from these locations, they can take a far more subtle approach instead. Rather than venturing into a fire station, players can simply call a Fire Truck to their location and steal one that way.

The phone is one of the most useful tools at the player's disposal. And they can call emergency services such as the police and the fire department at will. To call a Fire Truck at a location, simply follow these steps:

Pull up the phone Select "Contacts" Select "Emergency Services" Select "Fire Department"

A Fire Truck will show up at the player's location. After which, the player can simply nick the vehicle and drive it to the Darnell Bros to complete the heist setup.