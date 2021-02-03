Where is the Impound Lot in GTA Online?

Every now and then, players will have to abandon their vehicles in free mode in GTA Online, whether on purpose or by accident.

Whether they were being chased by police or by enemies, getting their vehicles impounded can be a regular occurrence in the game.

Much like in story mode, players can pay a small amount of money to get their car out of the Impound Lot in GTA Online. However, instead of the multiple Impound Lot locations in the story mode, there is but one in Online.

Therefore, players need to only drive to one spot to recover their vehicles or simply call in insurance and have it retrieved without physically being there.

The Impound Lot's location in GTA Online?

Vehicles get impounded in GTA Online should players abandon a personal car or get busted by the police while near one. Getting a vehicle impounded isn't necessarily too worrisome as it can be recovered quite easily but is a tacked-on hassle the player rather not have to deal with.

To recover an impounded vehicle, players can pay a fine of $250 at the gate of the Impound Lot or try and steal it using stealth. Regardless of whether players are spotted by the law or not, they will receive a two-star wanted level once they set foot inside of the Lot without paying at the gate.

Advertisement

The Impound Lot is located in Davis, the same spot where the player must pick up a tow-truck from the LSPD Impound Lot in GTA 5's Story Mode mission "Pulling Favours," with Tonya Wiggins.

The Impound Lot is easily infiltrated as the ramp leading up to its back allows for easy access. Moreover, players can also place a tall-enough SUV underneath the fence and scale it with ease.