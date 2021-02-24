Where is the skatepark on the GTA 5 Map?

One of the many reasons why Rockstar Games' open-world in games like GTA or Red Dead Redemption works so well is due to the studios' attention to detail.

Rockstar Games is renowned in the industry as one of the most accomplished publishers of video games that prioritize quality over everything else.

That sort of dedication to nothing but excellence has propelled the GTA franchise to great heights, heights which it continues to surpass with each passing year.

Having a game set in modern times such as GTA 5 is an enormously challenging task, as recreating details that most players are familiar with can be extremely tough.

However, Rockstar has proved time and time again that they have more or less perfected the art of the modern open-world with the GTA franchise.

There are all sorts of fascinating details and locations in the game world that give it the sandbox-style feel that players seem to love. One such example of a fan-favorite part of the map in GTA 5 is the skateparks.

Skateparks on the GTA 5 Map

Skateparks have appeared in numerous GTA titles, and the inclusion of the BMX in San Andreas made for some creative moments in the game.

There are a total of five skateparks on the Grand Theft Auto 5 map, namely:

Hawick

Vespucci Beach

Under an overpass in La Mesa (Near Los Santos Customs)

Decker Park in Little Seoul

Chamberlain Hills

Players can try and use the ramps as a way to complete a stunt jump in the game or to simply mess around using any sort of vehicle that can fit.

Visiting a skatepark with a BMX is a great way to kill some time, and seeing as there are plenty of bikes near Vespucci Beach, it makes for a perfect detour.

Image via u/thepoka, r/GrandTheftAutoV

Though GTA 5 is definitely a violent game with all sorts of criminal activities, something as innocently tranquil and fun as a skatepark always stands out.

While the player could be spending their time on a high-speed police chase or blowing up the traffic, perhaps they could also do with more peaceful pastimes.