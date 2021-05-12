Which is the best helicopter in GTA Online right now?

Aerial vehicles have largely been the de facto meta in GTA Online, given their vastly superior traversal speed across the map and the security of the skies. This is also because most interactions with other players on the ground are limited to aggressive gunfights and repeated missile explosions.

As a rule of thumb, every player who is looking to grind and make a boatload of cash in GTA Online resorts to buying a helicopter. After the introduction of the Oppressor MKII, a number of players have shifted over to the hoverbike instead of choppers.

However, there is still great demand and appreciation for helicopters in GTA Online as a lot of them are quicker and even deadlier than the Oppressor MKII. So, if the player is in the market for a new helicopter, what do their options look like?

Most value-for-money helicopter in GTA Online

Buzzard Attack Chopper

Pros - Speed, Decent Weapons, Affordability, Convenience

Speed, Decent Weapons, Affordability, Convenience Cons - No Armor, Easily Destructible

Easily the most popular helicopter in GTA Online, the Buzzard has reigned supreme for ages. Its weaponry, coupled with its unparalleled speed and handling, makes it a supreme force of nature in the game.

The Buzzard is the go-to vehicle for CEO/VIP work in GTA Online, and the fact that it can be summoned at will through SecuroServ makes it an absolute must-have. Owning a Buzzard will also solve a lot of problems for players in Freemode.

The Buzzard can be quite expensive for new players, but enough grinding will eventually bag them enough money to afford one.

The only downside to the Buzzard is just how prone it is to damage. The chopper cannot handle too much damage and will burst into flames quite quickly after contact with buildings and/or other vehicles in the game.

However, despite its flaws, the Buzzard is a solid purchase that will never let players down in GTA Online.

Other decent alternatives:

Sparrow

Akula

Savage