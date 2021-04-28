Which cars can go underwater in GTA Online?

Players don't have to look too hard to find a vehicle that suits their purpose in GTA Online. From flying hoverbikes and fast choppers to gas-guzzling muscle cars with zero handling, the game pretty much has all the bases covered.

Rockstar Games truly went above and beyond in terms of vehicle variety in GTA Online, and the best part is that they keep introducing new vehicles to the game. Each huge title update is usually accompanied by a fleet of new vehicles of all kinds, shapes and sizes.

A player in GTA Online might sometimes need a car that is amphibious in nature to explore the depths of the map or to look for treasure. Thankfully, the game has a couple of cars that are suited for that purpose, but they don't come for cheap.

Cars that can go underwater in GTA Online

Players who are looking to discover treasure chests or hidden caches underwater should be looking to purchase either the Ocelot Stromberg or the Pegassi Toreador.

The Toreador is one of the newest vehicles in GTA Online and was introduced as part of the Cayo Perico Heist update. The vehicle is a significant step up from the Stromberg.

Both vehicles can be driven underwater and have missiles and torpedoes that can destroy pretty much everything that comes in their way.

The difference is that the Toreador has unlimited missiles and a Rocket Boost that allows it to dodge oncoming fire and missiles from the Oppressor MKII and other similar vehicles. This makes it both deadly underwater as well as above ground.

Price of Pegassi Toreador: $3,660,000

Price of Ocelot Stromberg: $3,185,350 / $2,395,000