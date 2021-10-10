Which classic game should fans be most excited to play in GTA: The Trilogy?

Rockstar Games finally announced that they are working on GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition. The leak from Kotaku was proven true when Rockstar announced making a remaster of the classic GTA trilogy. Many players are pleased about the remakes of GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas as they get to dive back into nostalgia and relive the memories from their childhood.

Rockstar Games is releasing the classic GTA: The Trilogy with all new and improved graphics so players can enjoy realistic looking games. When the original trilogy was released, graphics weren't as advanced as they are today. The hardware didn't support high-end graphics, which makes games more realistic.

The remasters will be released on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. More surprisingly, the games will come to iOS and Android in the first half of 2022. Out of the three releases, each player has a favourite GTA game, and this article addresses which is the most popular classic game from the trilogy.

GTA Trilogy: Which classic game should fans be most excited about?

GTA 3

There are many fans of GTA 3 who love the game for being the original 3D GTA. The game is nostalgic for the many players who got on board with the 3D universe of GTA early on. The story of GTA 3 follows a silent protagonist named Claude. He was betrayed and left for dead by his girlfriend during a robbery, after which he embarks on a quest for revenge that leads him to become entangled in a world of crime, drugs, gang warfare, and corruption.

GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City is the story of Tommy Vercetti, a mobster who rose to power after being released from prison and becoming caught up in an ambushed drug deal. While seeking out those responsible, he slowly builds an empire by seizing power from other criminal organizations in the city. GTA Vice City has one of the most unique art styles and colour pallets that makes the game stand out.

GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is a story about Carl Johnson, an ex-member of the gang Grove Street families. The story begins with Carl returning to San Andreas from Liberty City when he hears the news that his mother has been killed in a gang war. When Carl returns to San Andreas, he is drawn back into his former gang and a life of crime while clashing with corrupt authorities and powerful criminals. The intense storyline of GTA San Andreas gets players very engrossed in the game, and many players argue that this title has the best storyline in the series.

Conclusion

Rockstar will be releasing the remasters as part of GTA 3's 20th anniversary, and GTA Online will also be updated with anniversary-themed events, clothing, liveries and more. Out of the three games, players should seem to be most excited about GTA San Andreas, owing to its success back when it was released. The game was popular in 2004 and remained one of the most popular GTA games from the series.

The strong storyline with interesting characters and a game loaded with missions makes GTA San Andreas the most anticipated game out of the remastered trilogy.

