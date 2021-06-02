Which is the most enjoyable GTA game on Android?

The mobile game industry has been crushing it for a while, and notable franchises like GTA have a lot to gain in that market. Back when Rockstar Games chose to port some of its most celebrated titles onto the smartphone platform, many simply chalked it up to diversification.

Over the years, games like GTA San Andreas, GTA Vice City, and even GTA: Chinatown Wars have found new audiences through their presence on mobiles. While many had reservations about titles of such caliber translating well to smartphones, all doubts have been laid to rest.

While janky controls and lower-res graphics were an issue early on, they are far more negligible today. While the problem with controls persists, most players have little trouble adapting to the style of play on mobile.

Smartphone technology is now better than it has ever been and more affordable too. Even though there are plenty of Grand Theft Auto games to enjoy on mobile, which of them translates best to a handheld gaming platform?

Which GTA title is best suited for mobile devices?

Undeniably, games like Vice City and San Andreas have claimed the top spot as people's favorites, but there is one hidden gem that might be best suited to the platform.

GTA Chinatown Wars is essentially the perfect game Rockstar could have picked to port over to Android and iOS devices. This is mainly because the game was initially designed for release on handheld devices: the PlayStation Portable and the Nintendo DS.

The game is essentially tailored to cater to the handheld platform and provides just the right kind of experience. Whereas games like GTA Vice City and San Andreas make concessions to suit the hardware, Chinatown Wars is already fit for the device.

The touch controls might still seem a tad bit too slow at times, but the top-down perspective helps ease movements. This way, players always have excellent spatial awareness and senses of orientation, especially regarding combat.

Best aspects of GTA Chinatown Wars

The story plays second fiddle to the gameplay, which is top-notch. The top-down perspective might feel like a throwback, but it is essentially an evolution of that style as it incorporates many features that weren't even in future titles.

The best of all being the drug dealing minigame which saw players hustling and making dough by slinging dope. The minigame might not sound like much at first, but it will absolutely grip the player to the point where they'll even forget the main campaign and focus solely on it.

GTA Chinatown Wars truly deserves its time in the spotlight as one of the most creative outings by Rockstar.