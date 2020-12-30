Which is the fastest bike in GTA Online?

GTA Online does not leave much to be desired in terms of the number of vehicles in the game. It is unlikely that the player will be able to buy up everything in the game. To that end, Rockstar Games makes sure that they always have cool things to spend money on, as it forms the core of the GTA Online experience.

For the player to be compelled to complete missions and do Heists to make Cash and RP, there needs to be a decent incentive in place. Thus, vehicles like cars and bikes form a majority of the things players spend their money on in GTA Online.

Among many cars and bikes available for purchase, there is one that stands the tallest. The Deathbike is speed reincarnated and one beastly motorcycle that can obliterate almost every other ground vehicle in the game.

The fastest bike in GTA Online: The Deathbike

To own a Deathbike in the game, players must first possess an Arena War Workshop to modify vehicles to their Arena War variant. After this, they can purchase a Gargoyle, which is available for $120,000, and then upgrade it in the Workshop for $1,269,000.

That is not where the process ends, as the Deathbike can then be fitted with armor to protect players from the back and mounted machine guns for offensive capabilities.

Top speed: 150.00 mph (241.40 km/h)

(Source: GTAbase, Broughy)

Finally, the boost can be added, making it one of the fastest things on the ground, capable of beating the fastest GTA Online cars. The Deathbike has a total of three variations: Future Shock, Apocalypse, and Nightmare.

The player can choose whichever modification they prefer as each one performs identically to the other. Therefore, if players are looking to buy something that looks just as well as it drives, they need not look any further than the Deathbike.