Which is the fastest car in GTA 3 Definitive Edition?

GTA 3 was a game changer when it came out in 2001. It added a new perspective to the series, literally, as it was the first time players got to experience a GTA title in 3D. This caused Rockstar Games to revamp their cars and how they handled.

There are a total of 56 unique vehicles for players to enjoy driving around Liberty City. With the Definitive Edition of GTA 3 out, players might be wondering which car is the fastest.

As in the original GTA 3, Rockstar maintained the Infernus as the the fastest car in the Definitive Edition.

Infernus :The fastest car in GTA 3 the Definitive Edition

The Infernus is the fastest car in the GTA 3 Definitive Edition. This car has appeared in every game of the series except GTA Advanced. In GTA 3 Definitive Edition, the car is influenced by the Ferrari F50 and Lamborghini Diablo, as well as the Jaguar XJ220. As such, it's an extremely fast and agile supercar.

It is best used for getting away from the cops in the game. Infernus's top speed is 149.13 mph (240.00 km/h), making it the fastest car in the game. Its all-wheel-drive capability gives the car plenty of front grip, making it easier to maneuver around the city without sliding too much in sharp turns.

The car also has a drag multiplier of one, making it the most aerodynamic car in the game.

Along with being extremely fast, the car is beautiful to look at. Based on some of the best designed cars of the era, the Infernus really stands out in GTA 3.

It has pop-up headlights, scoops on each side, and a big spoiler that was not a part of the original design. Rockstar Games added a spoiler to the Infernus in the final update of the game. The Infernus is one of the required vehicles for the Import/Export side mission of GTA 3, as part of the Shoreside Vale Garage List.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The character D-Ice is known to own a unique pear-red or metallic-blue Infernus in the game.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee