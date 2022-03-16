Which graphics mode works best in GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S?

Players can now play the new version of GTA 5 that allows players to take advantage of the next-gen hardware of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. This upgrade isn’t free though, and the games are available at different prices, depending on the system.

GTA 5 graphics modes comparison: Which setting works best for most players?

When GTA 5 was initially launched in 2013, console versions of the game were limited to 1080p resolution. Since then, technology has advanced, and next-generation consoles are now capable of running games at 60 frames per second in 4K resolution.

This upgrade is included in the latest version of the game, along with additional enhancements such as ray-tracing. Players now have three graphics modes to select from. These three modes will provide players access to specific resolutions and FPS settings to play the game.

The graphics modes

The three modes are Fidelity Mode, Performance Mode, and Performance RT Mode. The details for these modes are given below, along with their performance on the next-gen consoles.

In Fidelity Mode , the game's visuals will be at their highest quality, including 4K resolution and Ray Tracing capabilities. However, the frame rate will be limited to 30 frames per second. The PS5 and Xbox Series X provide users native 4K, whilst the Xbox Series S offers users upscaled 4K.

, the game's visuals will be at their highest quality, including 4K resolution and Ray Tracing capabilities. However, the frame rate will be limited to 30 frames per second. The PS5 and Xbox Series X provide users native 4K, whilst the Xbox Series S offers users upscaled 4K. Performance Mode , as the name implies, is focused more on performance over quality. With this setting, gamers will be able to enjoy 4K resolution at 60 FPS for a smoother experience. Frame drops or stutters are very unlikely while playing the game in this mode. The PS5 and Xbox Series X will run it in upscaled 4K, while the Xbox Series S will run it in 1080p at 60FPS.

, as the name implies, is focused more on performance over quality. With this setting, gamers will be able to enjoy 4K resolution at 60 FPS for a smoother experience. Frame drops or stutters are very unlikely while playing the game in this mode. The PS5 and Xbox Series X will run it in upscaled 4K, while the Xbox Series S will run it in 1080p at 60FPS. The Performance RT Mode is only available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and it is a hybrid of Fidelity and Performance modes. Players will get Ray Tracing and 4K resolution at 60 frames per second in this mode as it balances quality and performance.

Conclusion

The most important question when it comes to the new graphics mode in the Expanded and Enhanced GTA 5 is about the best one among them. While Fidelity Mode provides the best quality graphics and is perfect for taking screenshots, gameplay may not be as fluid. It locks the framerate at 30 FPS, which many modern gamers would consider a major drawback.

Players have also reported several glitches when using this mode, which means that it's currently unstable. Performance Mode RT, on the other hand, may be the best bet for consoles that can run it, such as the Xbox Series X. It finds a nice balance between performance and quality, without leaving out next-gen features like ray-tracing.

