Which GTA 6 leak seems likeliest to be true?

Since GTA 6 appears a long way off, fans can only look through some earlier leaks. Not all of these leaks, however, are trustworthy or even accepted by the community. However, some leaks have already been accepted as fact, such as the Vice City setting and the evolving map.

Interestingly, Tom Henderson, a highly reputed leaker in the gaming industry, has reported all the believable leaks that have come out so far.

GTA 6: Most reliable leak

The leak in question

Tom Henderson has reported on various features regarding GTA 6. The most important among these concerns the location of the upcoming game. Henderson confirmed that the next GTA game would indeed be set in Vice City. Inside Gaming has already leaked this fact, but their report suggested an 80s setting.

Henderson, on the other hand, has stated that this will not be the case at all. According to him, GTA 6 will be in a modern-day Vice City, in a map that will be continuously evolving. This map will supposedly be smaller than GTA 5 at launch and may grow bigger with subsequent updates.

What's most interesting regarding the map is that it will go through several changes, probably with new updates. However, some fans have interpreted this differently. They believe this could be done like Red Dead Redemption 2, where the map changes with the story and timeline.

Henderson has also mentioned the possibility of a female protagonist. However, most fans have had a hard time believing this particular information. They claim this will steer the GTA franchise towards the direction of games like Saints Row.

Since Grand Theft Auto strives for realism, they believe that a female protagonist is unlikely in the next game.

Can these leaks be trusted?

As mentioned before, all the leaks provided by Tom Henderson so far have been accepted as being more trustworthy. This is because he is a reliable video game informer who has accurately reported on Call of Duty and Battlefield games before.

He has also been tweeting out GTA 6 leaks since the beginning of this year.

Many have been skeptical of these leaks, considering the fact that Henderson is not known for GTA leaks. Rockstar Games is renowned for its secrecy regarding a game when it's under development. Hence, when it comes to early game leaks, most of them have turned out to be false.

Henderson's leaks, however, have also been confirmed as authentic by Jason Schreier, another reputed video game reporter. His leaks also seem convincing when considering the current trends among video games. The modern setting makes sense from the point of view of an online mode.

The game is also supposed to include in-game cryptocurrency, which is not possible in a retro setting. Besides, the HD Universe games have all been set in the modern-day. The evolving map also seems convincing since Rockstar has already tried something similar in Red Dead Redemption 2.

