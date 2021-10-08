Which GTA San Andreas car should Rockstar bring back in GTA 6?

There is a lot of speculation about what will be a part of GTA 6 and what won't be there. With Rockstar not disclosing anything about the game, fans are curious to know what they could add.

Rockstar Games is known to bring forward the best features from older titles to their latest. Hence, it is entirely plausible that they add one of GTA San Andreas' famous cars to the new game.

The Tahoma in GTA San Andreas is a four-door sedan and lowrider that has not appeared in any other game. If developers plan on rebooting any car from GTA San Andreas in GTA 6, it should be this one.

Why the Tahoma should be in GTA 6

The Tahoma is a four-door lowrider based on the 1981-1986 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Sport Coupe, converted into a four-door sedan. The Tahoma is one of the most recognizable cars in GTA San Andreas and can be found around the Ballas turf in Los Santos as it is one of their gang cars.

Besides being found in Ballas territory, it is often located in Downtown and East Beach in Los Santos and the rural areas of San Andreas.

All performance functions such as acceleration, handling, speed, and brakes of the Tahoma are highly competent and satisfying. The Tahoma is also capable of withstanding a good deal of damage, making this vehicle one of the most balanced in the game regarding performance aspects.

The Tahoma can only be modified at Loco Low Co, and the car has minimal customization options compared to other lowriders. The car has a primary and secondary color, but there is no use of the secondary color as it is not visible.

The wheels have four different variants. Players can add hydraulics and three steps of nitrous to the car. The default radio station for the Tahoma is Playback FM.

The Tahoma is a classic car that would fit perfectly as a low rider in GTA 6. Many players would love to see the car return to the series. The car is one of the best-looking low riders in GTA San Andreas. The four-door sedan with good performance will make this Tahoma a fun car to drive in GTA 6.

