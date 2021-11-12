Which GTA Trilogy game is the best?

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition was released yesterday, and fans have mixed reactions to the games. Meanwhile, newcomers to the 3D Universe have been debating which game to start with.

This article evaluates the three games to determine which one offers the best overall experience. It is for those players who have trouble deciding which game to play first since all three games are quite different.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: A detailed comparison between all three games

GTA 3 Definitive Edition

GTA 3 has the least amount of features in the 3D Universe and the smallest map of all. The original game was also less graphically detailed than the others, although this isn't the case with the remastered version.

The Definitive Edition games are of the same graphical quality, although some players have felt as if some are better than others. The storyline in GTA 3 is also considered the weakest, as the plot doesn't follow a cohesive structure and is an easily forgettable one.

Missions are also one of the hardest in the entire franchise, but new gameplay mechanics that weren't present before make them feel a bit easier. The original GTA 3 didn't have a map menu, whereas all three Definitive Edition games have more detailed maps, a GPS, and radio/weapon selection wheels.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

GTA Vice City is best known for its vibrant atmosphere and catchy 80s soundtrack. The atmosphere feels better in the Definitive Edition, as the neons and colors pop up a lot more than the original game did.

This game had more features than GTA 3 in the original 3D Universe and this is true for the remastered version as well. Tommy can ride motorbikes, helicopters, as well as a proper plane. Unfortunately, both of these games have the same limitation: players are unable to swim.

The story in GTA Vice City is superior to its predecessor, with a fast-paced plotline inspired by several mob movies. The missions are easier and more fun than those of its predecessor, but there are several difficulty spikes. However, since all the Definitive Edition games have an instant mission restart feature, the game is much easier to complete now.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas is the most feature-rich game in the 3D Universe, and these have been left intact in the Definitive Edition too. Unlike previous games, the protagonist CJ can not only swim on the water, but he can also go underwater.

Players can customize CJ's appearance by purchasing separate clothing items and controlling his fat/muscle percentage by eating out. The game feels much more like an RPG, and it also has the largest and most diverse map in the trilogy.

The storyline is considered by many to be the best and it is quite longer than the other two. While some missions are incredibly easy, others are insanely difficult, but not impossible. Quality of life improvements make the game slightly better now, but they don't feel that significant since the original San Andreas was already quite intuitive.

Conclusion

The original GTA San Andreas was always regarded as the best of the three games and the same can be said for the Definitive Edition. However, players should be aware that the Definitive Edition games have been found to contain numerous bugs.

Besides, the visual changes and improvements aren't that significant. Despite claims of GTA 5-like controls, players haven't discovered any significant gameplay changes. Another major point of contention is the character models, which are noticeably less detailed and inconsistent with the rest of the detailing.

These issues seem to affect all three games in the trilogy. Hence, GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition still offers the best gameplay experience compared to the rest.

