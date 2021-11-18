Which GTA Trilogy game has the best cheats?

Players have been trying out the old cheats from the original GTA trilogy on the newer Definitive Edition ones. Most of them work on the new games, with their results being the same as they were before. A few of the cheats though have been removed, citing performance issues.

In the original 3D Universe trilogy, along with the Definitive Edition, the cheats available in GTA San Andreas were considered the best out of all three games. In fact, most fans believe this game has the best cheat codes of the entire franchise.

How GTA San Andreas has cheat codes that offer the most varied experience in Rockstar's trilogy

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, like the original game, includes some of the best cheat codes in the trilogy. There are more cheats in this game than in the other two games combined, and offer a wide range of effects, ranging from extremely useful to ridiculously bizarre.

The Jetpack cheat (ROCKETMAN), for example, spawns perhaps the most useful equipment in the game. Players who have the jetpack equipped can quickly escape dangerous situations and reach higher ground. It's a great alternative to walking, especially in areas where driving would be difficult.

GTA San Andreas, being the further addition, has many more features than the other games in the trilogy. This is the main reason for the game having a larger, and better, collection of cheat codes.

Which features in GTA San Andreas can players explore using cheats?

Various features and game mechanics can be experienced with cheat codes before they are even encountered through the storyline.

For example, players can fly around the entirety of the massive map, using plane and wanted level cheats, before ever unlocking the areas. They can also use the 'Infinite Lung Capacity' cheat (CVWKXAM), to explore the aquatic life in the game.

GTA San Andreas is also the only game in the series where players can control the protagonist's body fat and muscle. This can be controlled faster with the help of cheats. Cheats like 'WHOATEALLTHEPIES' and 'BUFFMEUP' can instantly transform CJ into an obese person or a muscular hunk.

There are also cheats like 'STINGLIKEABEE' and 'KANGAROO' that transform him into a superhuman. The first cheat allows players to kill NPCs with a single punch that sends them flying, while the latter grants players the ability to jump like a kangaroo.

Hence, it is the diverse experience of the game itself that makes the cheat codes in GTA San Andreas so entertaining. Players can expect a similar level of enjoyment in the Definitive Edition of the game, as long as they don't encounter any bugs.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan