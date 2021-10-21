Which is the hardest mission in GTA 3?

GTA players have different experiences, as they play missions their own way. Some find certain missions easy, while others find the same missions extremely difficult. However, most players can agree on what the hardest missions in GTA 3 are.

The final mission in GTA 3 is known as probably the most difficult one in the entire game. The final mission, "The Exchange", involves going up against Catalina and the Columbian Cartel one last time. Players need to save Maria and finish out all the set missions in the game.

When GTA 3 was released in 2001, right up till now, many players have found the final mission to be the hardest of the lot.

"The Exchange": GTA 3's most difficult mission explained

"The Exchange" is the final mission in GTA 3. Unsurprisingly, Catalina betrays Claude, and a chase ensues. GTA 3 players must escape a torrade of bullets from all the guards at the mansion location before chasing down Catalina to the Liberty City Dam.

Players must chase Catalina to the dam, all the way up to her and Maria up on the helipad. Along the way, players must fight their way through dozens of heavily armed men at the roadside entrance.

Most of these guards are armed with M-16 machine guns. These are the most powerful assault rifles in GTA 3, with a crazy spray of bullets.

When GTA 3 players get close to the dam, the guards will shoot and destroy players' vehicles in a matter of seconds. It is better to play it safe and approach it from a distance, especially in missions that are this hard.

Players can snipe their way through to the dam(Image via YouTube./Willzyyy)

After players battle their way through all of the guards, en route to the helipad, they are close to the end. But there are still a couple of difficult parts left to do so that Catalina does not escape in her helicopter.

More armed Columbian guards on the roof greet Claude as the helicopter takes off. By this point, many players might find themselves with no armor and very little health left. After killing the rooftop guards, Claude can grab a rocket launcher and shoot Catalina out of the sky before she flies away.

The last part is what makes the mission so hard. The rocket launcher only has 3 rockets that come with it. The players at this stage cannot afford to miss those shots. Especially with the fact that it takes two rockets to take down the helicopter.

Given the number of tries that it takes, many GTA fans would agree that "The Exchange" is the hardest GTA 3 mission.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan