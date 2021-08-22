Which are the least liked GTA 5 missions?

GTA 5 is undoubtedly the finest entry in the long-running franchise. It boasts three unique protagonists, a superb collection of weapons and vehicles, and lastly, some of the most memorable missions.

However, like every other title, GTA 5 also has missions that players are better off without. These missions aren't irrelevant to the game's main plot, but are extremely laborious and not as fun as others.

The following is a list of the least liked missions in GTA 5.

Laborious missions in GTA 5

3) Scouting the port

Trevor might be one of the most notorious characters Rockstar Games has given birth to, but even with his antics, this mission is a buzzkill.

The mission involves Trevor, Floyd and Wade traveling to the Port of Los Santos to examine a ship that contains military equipment. Naturally, the ship is heavily guarded, so the three men disguise themselves as longshoremen.

Scouting the port involves Trevor (Image via Rockstar Games)

Interestingly, the mission isn't tough, but operating a Dock Handler to move equipment is quite tedious and taxing. Trevor uses a crane to drop off several boxes onto the tractor trailers to click pictures of the mysterious ship.

2) Did somebody say yoga?

This has to be one of the most infuriating missions in GTA 5. It starts off with Michael attempting to pursue yoga with his wife and her instructor.

However, things got out of hand pretty quickly. The instructor performs a yoga pose with Amanda, which doesn't sit well with Michael.

One of the saddest missions in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The protagonist decides to spend time with his son, Jimmy, but that also doesn't end very well. Michael consumes a drink that has been spiked by Jimmy, resulting in mind-numbing hallucinations.

Michael wakes up in his underwear and rushes home, only to find it empty with a note from his wife stating that she's leaving him.

1) Chop

The mission introduces Chop to the game, who helps Franklin and Lamar track down a Ballas member, called D. The task involves a vehicular chase. Unfortunately, Franklin and Lamar aren't able to catch up to the motorcyclist until he's hit by a bus.

The mission introduces Chop to the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The duo got out of the van to pursue D on foot. Franklin, however, loses sight of D and sends Chop to track him down. After a couple of failed attempts, Chop is finally able to pin D to the ground, making it easier for Franklin to capture him.

The mission can be considered a little irrelevant to the story. However, the inclusion of Chop makes it a little interesting, something GTA fans have never seen before in the series.

