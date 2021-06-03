Which Server does RakaZone Gaming play GTA 5 RP on?

GTA 5 RP has been gaining immense popularity in recent times. One of the biggest GTA 5 RP streamers in India is RakaZone Gaming. He role-plays as his GTA RP character "Mr. Raka Margela" and streams it to a subscriber base of 411,000.

GTA RP can be played on various modded role-play servers. However, RakaZone Gaming being one of the most popular GTA 5 RP streamers, his fanbase often wonders which server he plays on so that they can also join the server and play with him.

RakaZone Gaming on the Subversion RP 2.0 server

RakaZone Gaming mostly frequents the Subversion RP 2.0 India/Pakistan server. He is a prominent member of Subversion RP (SVRP) server and even mentions the server's name in the title of his GTA 5 RP videos he has made while playing on this server.

Subversion RP server is a very popular GTA 5 role-playing server in India as a lot of GTA RP content creators including RakaZone Gaming play on this server.

The server has a strict whitelisting process which needs to be completed in order to access the server and start role-playing.

The whitelisting process starts with the player filling out a questionnaire consisting of questions about the server rules, community guidelines, their role-play character name, their character backstory, role-play etiquette and subjective questions like what does role-play mean to the player.

Along with these, the player will be presented with a few hypothetical situations and they will have to explain what their GTA role-play characters will do in those situations.

After the questionnaire is filled, an interview round will take place in which players will be interviewed by the Subversion RP Discord moderators. Players that make it past this round will be given to the Subversion RP server and can start role-playing on the server.

Other than Subversion RP 2.0, RakaZone Gaming used to play on the Legacy RP server but left the server because of the rules being too strict.

RakaZone Gaming has also played on the Exo Life RP server a few times but it is not likely players will find him there now.

