Which stocks to invest in during GTA 5's assassination missions

GTA 5's story mode has been a treasure trove of content for players who aren't fans of its online component. From movie theaters to tennis courts, GTA 5's story mode has no shortage of areas that players can entertain themselves in. The stock market is one such new territory Rockstar Games chose to explore with GTA 5, where players can take advantage of in-game events for personal gain. This, combined with the fact that players cannot buy every property in the game without stock market profits, is incentive enough to begin investing.

Here's a guide on what players must do to maximize stock market profits via Lester's assassination missions in GTA 5's story mode.

Note: Depending on the mission, players may need to invest before they carry out the assassination and after the mission ends to maximize their profits. They must wait for at least one in-game day for LCN stocks to reflect any changes, while BAWSAQ updates faster. Players can maximize profits further by saving the assassination missions until they have completed the game to invest higher volumes of cash.

GTA 5 stock market guide for Lester's assassination missions

Mission 1: Hotel Assassination

Before: Betta Pharmaceuticals (BAWSAQ) should be sold at 50% profit after the mission. Saving the game will help players advance time a lot faster.

After: Sell Bilkinton Research (BAWSAQ) and have Trevor sleep for two to three days in a row to get a 50% return.

Mission 2: The Multi Target Assassination

Before: Sell Debonaire (LCN) at 80% profit after saving the game once.

After: Redwood Cigarettes (LCN) should be sold at 300% percent profit after going through two to three sleep cycles.

Mission 3: The Vice Assassination

Before: Sell Fruit Computers (BAWSAQ) at 50% return after one save cycle.

After: Sell Facade (BAWSAQ) at 33% profit after the mission.

Mission 4: The Bus Assassination

Before : No Investment needed.

After: Players can sell Vapid (BAWSAQ) at 100% return a few days after investment.

Mission 5: The Construction Assassination

Before: Sell Gold Coast (LCN) at 80% return after completing the mission and saving the game.

After: No investment needed.

