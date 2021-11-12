Who is the most annoying character in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition? 

The GTA community will never forget playing Vice City. When it was released in 2002, it redefined the benchmarks set by GTA 3 in terms of graphics and gameplay. It was also famous for having an A-list cast of actors, who contributed significantly to bringing the characters of the game to life.

Some of the actors did so well in getting the players to empathize with their characters in Vice City. One stand-out performance in the game is that of Luis Guzmán. The celebrity voice artist who played Ricardo Diaz will go down in history for the despicable way his character behaved.

This article hopes to explain why Ricardo Diaz is thought to be the most annoying character in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

GTA Vice City: Players were relieved when Diaz suffered a fitting end at the hands of Tommy

In GTA Vice City, Ricardo Diaz could always be heard shouting about something or other. He even attacked a TV after screaming at it to work better when it didn't. He was definitely very short-tempered.

Players will likely not remember any time in the game when Diaz was calm and collected. He was certainly never friendly towards Tommy during the game. To add to the frustration, Diaz got more intense and paranoid as the game progressed, speaking in a condescending tone and ordering Tommy as if he were a child. He clearly didn't know who he was talking to. Diaz also struck players' nerves by never showing appreciation for all of Tommy's hard work.

In the Death Row mission, Diaz crosses the line and Tommy decides to take him out. Diaz kidnaps Lance after their business relationship goes sour, and Tommy has to save his friend before they can both seek their revenge.

In mission Rub Out, Tommy turns up at Diaz's mansion with Lance. A massive gunfight breaks out between the two friends and Diaz's men. Once all the guards have been dispatched, Tommy and Lance put their final bullets in Ricardo Diaz.

No doubt, players felt immense satisfaction seeing the look of arrogance fade to fear on Diaz's face. The event helped Tommy climb the criminal ladder. With his band of infamous friends, it became Tommy's turn to earn his place as the boss of Vice City.

With Ricardo Diaz gone, players found they could finally relax. In GTA Vice City: Definitive Edition, they will be able to put up with Diaz's loathsome behavior, knowing that he gets what he deserves in the end.

Edited by Sabine Algur