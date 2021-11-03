Which characters from GTA Vice City Definitive Edition are going to stand out?

When it comes to a colorful assortment of characters, very few do it better than GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

The GTA series has always had a satirical outlook on society. It extends far beyond funny radio commercials. GTA Vice City Definitive Edition captures the criminal aspects of the 80’s. Whether it’s firebrand preachers or sleazy lawyers, they are still as relevant today as they were back then.

A newer generation of players can finally be introduced to them. GTA Vice City Definitive Edition offers a diverse selection of interesting characters. Friend or foe, Tommy Vercetti will run into a lot of strange personalities.

Which GTA Vice City Definitive Edition characters will perk up players' interests?

GTA 3 was a somber experience with very serious characters. Rockstar changed direction with GTA Vice City. All these characters are as vibrant as the tropical shores of Ocean Beach. These are the ones to look out for in the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

Ken Rosenberg

Players will definitely need a lawyer in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. Ken Rosenberg fits every stereotype. He is as seedy as a sewer passage. Nonetheless, he will be very useful in getting players out of prison. Expect to hear his voice lines upon arrest.

Ricardo Diaz

Ricardo Diaz is a dangerous man in the drug industry. Anytime he shows up on screen, players can expect him to break something. One can also expect a few laughs from the powerful baron. The first half of GTA Vice City Definitive Edition will focus on taking him down.

Love Fist

It's not the 80's without a hair metal band. Love Fist is a great comedy act for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. Despite their thick Scottish accents, players can thankfully read the subtitles. Some of their missions are ridiculously over-the-top. That's what makes them fun to be around.

Mercedes Cortez

Mercedes was a potential love interest for Tommy Vercetti. Although it doesn't go anywhere, she does provide a useful role. Mercedes will introduce players to the crazy personalities of GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

Phil Cassidy

Phil is one of Tommy's more reliable allies. He might not seem like much, given he drinks like fish in water. However, he does provide access to military weaponry. Phil is very dependable in the latter stages of this game.

Lance Vance

Lance Vance starts off as a cool and mysterious character. Tommy didn't have many friends in Vice City. Thankfully, Lance is there to watch his back. He provided some memorable interactions with Tommy.

Unfortunately, players are unable to see the Lance Vance dance in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. Perhaps they will if the prequels get remastered.

Tommy Vercetti

Tommy Vercetti is a wise guy in more ways than one. Voiced by Ray Liotta, his outbursts of anger are good for a laugh. That doesn't make him any less threatening. Tommy is not one to fool around.

Player characters always define their respective games. They represent the basic themes very well. What makes Tommy Vercetti dangerous is his pursuit of power. He doesn't let anything stand in his way.

Tommy is one of the first protagonists to build himself a criminal empire. Players will run everything from boatyards to profitable businesses. He symbolizes everything about the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul