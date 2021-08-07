5 GTA Vice City characters who made life easier for Tommy Vercetti

Tommy Vercetti is a powerful boss in GTA Vice City, but he never got as far as he did without his friends.

Don't let the ocean waves and palm trees fool anyone - GTA Vice City is a criminal paradise. Without a second-hand source of rumors, players wouldn't know where to go. Tommy is highly ambitious in his prospects. However, he needs to be pointed in the right direction.

GTA Vice City players were left out in the open; most cops and criminals want Tommy dead. If the protagonist wants to get to the bottom of his botched deal, he needs all the help he can get. Luckily, more than a few allies will assist the player. Without them, life would be more difficult for Tommy.

Five characters from GTA Vice City who made it easier for Tommy Vercetti

5) Ken Rosenberg

The instruction booklet for GTA Vice City considers getting a lawyer to be the smartest decision. Ken Rosenberg may be a coke-fueled lawyer, yet he remains competent in his job. Whenever a player is busted, Rosenberg provides them with a get-out-of-jail free card.

At the beginning of GTA Vice City, Rosenberg was the only friend Tommy could reliably count on. In addition to his legal duties, Rosenberg also helps out with prep work for an upcoming bank heist.

Unfortunately, Tommy starts to drift away from Rosenberg. By the events of GTA San Andreas six years later, he sends his former lawyer to rehab. Once he gets out, Rosenberg finds out Tommy cut off communication with him.

4) Juan Cortez

A retired colonel, Juan Cortez had an interesting life. He survived multiple death sentences and military coups, always rising in the criminal ranks. Cortez is one of Tommy's earliest mission givers in GTA Vice City. His daughter Mercedes also introduces Tommy to several important characters.

Always friendly in his interactions, Cortez promises to track down the thief who stole the coke and money. Although he didn't want to name any names, Cortez suspects Ricardo Diaz was responsible.

Tommy shares his suspicions and begins to plot against Diaz. Eventually he overthrows the drug baron and starts to run the business for himself.

3) Kent Paul

Although he is rather cocky with criminal aspirations, Kent Paul is relatively harmless. He mainly serves as a rumor specialist - he always knows what's going on in GTA Vice City. More often than not, Tommy will physically assault him to get the information he needs.

For example, Kent Paul informed Tommy about Lance Vance and his failed attempt to assassinate Diaz. With his cover fully blown, Tommy has to save Lance and make a preemptive strike against Diaz. Without Kent Paul, an unaware Tommy would've walked into a trap eventually.

Kent Paul gives away several useful tips to Tommy, such as the location of a money counterfeiting syndicate. This allows GTA Vice City players to gain the advantage they need over the competition. On the side, he also acts as a manager for Love Fist.

2) Cam Jones

Out of everybody Tommy recruits for the bank heist in GTA Vice City, only Cam Jones proves his worth. A brilliant safecracker, Cam knows his way out of any lock or key. While awaiting transfer in a jail cell, Tommy breaks him out for the upcoming job.

Phil Cassidy never did much as a gunman, while Hilary King brought down the entire team. Meanwhile, Cam is the one who successfully unlocks the safe when it goes into security mode. GTA Vice City players absolutely need him in order to pull off this heist. Otherwise, it would all be for nothing.

Whether or not Cam survives depends on the player. Either way, he will not be seen again once the bank heist is complete. Although the game seems to imply his death will result in taking his cut, that is not true. The amount remains the same whether Cam lives or dies.

1) Phil Cassidy

Phil may not provide much backup in the bank heist, but he will help out the player in other ways. He gave Tommy a few jobs afterward. After a series of missions, Phil will sell the most powerful weaponry at his local compound.

GTA Vice City players can always visit Phil's Place to get the latest on the military surplus. Whether it's a remote grenade or minigun, these weapons will make late-game missions easier. Players can also earn money through this asset.

Phil may be drunk and prone to reckless decisions, but he is a good friend to the GTA Vice City player. By that point in the game, players could afford his military weaponry. Damage and devastation has never been easier.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

