5 of the most laughable crimes in the GTA series

Sometimes GTA players can't help but wonder - what is going through the heads of these criminals when they make inane decisions.

Survival of the fittest means everything in GTA. While the strong may survive, those who cannot think before they act tend to die faster. At least they would, if not for the GTA protagonist (such as the case of Lamar Davis and OG Loc). Unfortunately, others are not so lucky.

Most laughable crimes in the series fall into two different categories - harmless and violent. The former is often petty small-time crime. Meanwhile, the latter involves a lack of planning and reckless abandonment.

Without the GTA player to assist them, these harebrained schemes can result in disaster.

5 GTA crimes where players couldn't help but laugh at

#5 - Lamar doing just about anything

Lamar Davis is one of the most criminally moronic characters in the GTA series. With no sense of self-preservation, he continually makes several mistakes. Had it not been for Franklin Clinton, he would've gone to his grave long ago.

One of the most incompetent crimes he commits is kidnapping someone with a paper-thin disguise. In GTA 5, there is a mission known as Chop - players have to track down the gangster D.

To conceal his identity, Lamar uses a green bandana. D sees right through immediately, having known him since childhood.

What makes it worse is Lamar didn't bother sneaking up on him. By loudly announcing his presence, Lamar let D get away, resulting in a chase sequence. Later on in the game, D wants to do a drug deal in an abandoned warehouse. Lamar agrees, not sensing the obvious trap set up.

#4 - OG Loc racks up traffic violations

OG Loc isn't taken seriously by anyone in GTA San Andreas, let alone the player. When Grove Street Families (GSF) picked up the rapper at a police station, they couldn't help but crack jokes at his expense. He lacks any street credibility.

GSF built themselves a reputation based on how hard they were. For someone like Ryder, it's attacking a teacher for wearing Ballas colors; for OG Loc, it's running a red light. The only reason OG Loc did a prison stint was because he racked up traffic violations.

OG Loc lacks the threatening presence of other GSF members, which relegates him to comic relief.

#3 - Lance Vance steals the wrong drug shipment

Lance Vance isn't one to think far ahead in GTA Vice City, he is rather impulsive and tends to act too quickly. This mentality carries over to the sequel, where he convinces his brother Victor to steal a drug shipment.

However, he doesn't bother to find out who really owns the product. He automatically assumes it's from Jerry Martinez, the main antagonist. To the brother's misfortune, it belongs to the ruthless Mendez cartel.

Later on, Lance has the bright idea to sample the coke himself, along with Victor's girlfriend Louise. When called out for his reckless actions, the petulant child decides to risk both their lives.

In a drug-induced state, Lance tried to give away free coke packages across the city.

#2 - Floyd steals a pencil

Floyd Hebert is one of the most innocent characters in the GTA series; Trevor Philips is decidely not. Unfortunately for Floyd, this is the character he will spend the most time interacting with in the story.

Unlike most GTA characters, Floyd isn't a criminal by any means. Rather, his greatest offense was stealing a pencil back in elementary school. The wholesome Floyd has regretted his actions ever since.

Sadly, GTA 5 outright punishes Floyd for being a good-natured character. Stealing a pencil might be a petty crime to chuckle at. What Floyd has to endure with Trevor is certainly not. He gets put through the wringer before his eventual death.

#1 - Hilary King provides backup

Hilary King is a heavy load who brings down his entire team. During the events of GTA Vice City, Tommy Vercetti and his crew robbed a local bank. However, the alarm goes off and a S.W.A.T. team arrives.

Although Hilary is supposed to be the getaway driver, he decides to defend them instead.

"Hey guys! Get in! I got you covered!"

These are his famous last words before the S.W.A.T. team shreds him. Hilary misses every single shot, having clearly never used a gun before. Why the driver thought it was a good idea to act like a gunman is unknown.

He was an easy target to take out, especially when all he did was stand there.

His preventable death rendered his difficult recruitment mission pointless. Hilary never gets to act as a getaway driver at any point in The Job.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

