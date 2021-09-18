Who killed CJ's mom in GTA San Andreas?

One of the most tragic moments in GTA San Andreas is when CJ's mom is killed in a drive-by.

It's easy to put the blame on the Ballas, who carried out the hit. However, it's a complicated issue. Beverly Johnson was not the intended target.

Sweet was supposed to be in the house at the time of the shooting. Several people wanted him dead. Instead, Beverly ended up taking the bullets. This happened right before the events of GTA San Andreas.

Criminal gangs and corrupt law enforcement were all involved. The incident had significant ramifications for GTA San Andreas. CJ only returns to Los Santos after the death of his mother. Throughout the game, players would eventually figure out what really happened to CJ's mom.

Who really killed CJ's mom in GTA San Andreas? Here is an inside look at what took place

The death of CJ's mom is integral to the plot. That's what ultimately kickstarts GTA San Andreas. It remains a mystery until the end of the first act.

Here are the criminals responsible for killing CJ's mom.

The Ballas carried out the hit

GTA San Andreas had a short introduction movie. It showcased a few events that happened before CJ's return. One of the most important is the death of his mother.

In the introduction, three Ballas members are discussing the drug trade. This is important since it gives insight into Big Smoke's betrayal.

The Ballas drove into Ganton with a green-colored Sabre. They went unnoticed by the Grove Street Families since they represented the colors. The Ballas fired several bullets into the Johnson house before driving away.

Sweet wasn't there at the time. Unfortunately for the Johnson family, Beverly got caught in the crossfire. Sweet had to prevent his sister Kendl from going inside the house. It was an ugly crime scene for CJ's mom.

C.R.A.S.H. gave the order

Frank Tenpenny and Eddie Pulaski gave the orders to the Ballas. These corrupt officers abused their power to take control of the streets.

C.R.A.S.H. wanted to get rid of Sweet very badly. Instead, they unintentionally brought CJ back to Los Santos, blackmailing him into doing their dirty work.

According to Pulaski, they were at the scene of the crime when CJ's mom was murdered.

Big Smoke and Ryder were in on it

Big Smoke and Ryder also had a small part to play. Unbeknownst to CJ and Sweet, both had already betrayed the Grove Street Families.

This happened long before GTA San Andreas. Big Smoke and Ryder wanted to deal with c**ck and c***ine, which was a major offense in the gang.

Instead, they sided with C.R.A.S.H. and the Ballas. Doing so allowed them to control the drug trade in Los Santos. CJ eventually finds out the truth when he discovers a secret meeting.

The green Sabre is notably present. This indicates that Big Smoke and Ryder had involvement in the murder. CJ's mom wasn't the target, yet the result stands the same. She was taken out by a drive-by.

