Who voices Michael, Trevor, and Franklin in GTA 5? All you need to know

The GTA series has always relied on its voice actors to create memorable characters. The storyline relies on convincing voice acting to make an impression on the players.

The series has had plenty of famous actors lending their voices. Ray Liotta, Samuel Jackson and Danny Trejo are among the many celebrities who have voiced GTA characters. One of the many qualities that GTA games are known for is their excellent voice acting.

GTA 5 is Rockstar's most popular GTA game to date. It was the first game in the series to have three playable protagonists. All three voice actors have become synonymous with the characters they have played in-game. Many fans, however, are still unaware of them.

GTA 5: Who are the voice actors behind Michael, Trevor, and Franklin?

Ned Luke - Michael De Santa

Michael De Santa is one of the most intriguing characters in GTA 5. Voicing him was quite challenging, since he feels much more real than any other character in the game. Ned Luke has done justice to the character through his exceptional voice acting.

He has been very open about GTA-related questions, and he still does Michael impressions for fans.

Steven Ogg - Trevor Philips

Steven Ogg is a popular Canadian actor who has appeared in several TV shows, including The Walking Dead and Better Call Saul. Trevor's character is quite challenging to play, and his acting is often called one of the best in GTA 5.

The sociopathic Trevor often comes off as awkward and unpredictable. Much of his character has been shaped by how Ogg wanted to portray him. In fact, Trevor's background and personality were shaped to fit Ogg, including his Canadian background.

Shawn Fonteno - Franklin Clinton

Franklin Clinton is voiced by American rapper and actor Shawn "Solo" Fonteno. He is also the older cousin of rapper Christopher Bellard, aka Young Maylay. Bellard is renowned for his role as Carl "CJ" Johnson, the main protagonist in GTA San Andreas. Fonteno had previously voiced a GSF gang member in GTA San Andreas.

Recently, Fonteno and Gerald "Slink" Johnson (Lamar's voice actor) came together to make a live-action reprisal of the iconic "Lamar roasts Franklin" scene. This scene has become legendary in meme culture. Millions of videos have been made where the characters are replaced, or some other effects are added.

