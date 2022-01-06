Why players must be careful when joining modded lobbies in GTA Online

GTA Online players have all encountered modders, whether they realize it or not. The easiest way to spot a modder in a lobby is usually by their rank number. While it is possible to level up to ranks in the high hundreds, it is almost impossible to surpass level 1000 without using a mod to change the player rank.

Modders usually have their own things going on to keep them busy. But there are some things that normal players should know when playing in a modded lobby.

This article will explain to players why they should be careful about joining modded lobbies in GTA Online.

GTA Online modders can cause players a lot of grief

Some players may not know how to spot a modder in GTA Online. It is not always clear unless the modder sets their griefer sights on the players themselves. So why should non-mod players be careful when joining a modded lobby?

Mod griefers are unstoppable

If someone who uses mods in GTA Online sets their sights on another player without mods, they can make the game a nightmare. As seen in the videos above, anyone with a mod menu that allows them to use mods like 'God mode' or 'Explode player', among others, has a very unfair advantage.

Some modders even go so far as to kick other users playing the game normally from the lobby, simply because they can. This can totally ruin a true GTA Online fan's game.

People in modded lobbies can get banned by Rockstar

Any innocent player that unwittingly gets too involved with a modder in GTA Online might get banned. There have been instances where players that are not using mods have received money or items for free from modders in GTA Online.

Rockstar has been cracking down on many modders that are taking advantage of the game for their own selfish benefits. However, players without mods that benefit from these ill-gotten gains may also face the wrath of a Rockstar ban.

This information is very important to know for players who do not use mods and who do not want to lose their GTA Online privileges. Be careful when joining modded lobbies.

It's unfair to the players that grind

The GTA Online players that grind so hard to earn their money in the game hate that modders can ruin their good time, or worse. Some gamers have been mid session trying to do very important missions, when a modder has interrupted them in some ridiculous way and made them fail.

Worst of all is when a griefer using mods will not leave a player alone and keeps causing them to die. All players need to be aware of people like this in the game.

In conclusion

Some players just want to have good clean fun (Image via YouTube @VanossGaming)

To put it simply, players need to be careful when joining modded lobbies for a number of reasons. Nobody wants to accidentally be banned from their favorite game for getting mixed up with a modder. No fans like having their gameplay interrupted and their missions and heists spoiled. Normal players should not be punished for the actions of a few.

When playing in a lobby in GTA Online, if gamers come across one of these cruel mod types, they should absolutely steer clear. At the very least, players can join a new lobby and hope to avoid any further troublemakers.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider