Why GTA 3 could benefit from being in the new GTA Trilogy

Out of the three games, GTA 3 easily benefits the most from the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

It's the oldest game of the bunch, meaning that it has had to endure the test of time much longer than Vice City or San Andreas. Not only that, but it was experimental in several aspects (being the first 3D GTA game). Naturally, it lacks some polishing that modern gamers would find with the most recent GTA titles.

Fortunately, Rockstar Games made another announcement regarding the new GTA Trilogy. They detailed some gameplay changes and showcased several new screenshots. This GTA Trilogy is cartoonish in its design, but it's a noticeable upgrade over GTA 3's original aesthetics.

GTA 3 will gain the most in the new GTA Trilogy

A screenshot with GTA 3 cops (Image via Rockstar Games)

The most glaringly obvious improvement lies in the graphical department. GTA 3 has aged the most out of the three games, with its base version having models that possess noticeable polygons.

Take a look at this screenshot:

The left side is the GTA Trilogy, the right side is GTA 3 (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's a night and day difference. The GTA Trilogy is stylized (so it isn't AAA graphics like some fans might expect). However, it's worth noting that its textures and models look significantly cleaner than 20 years ago.

These improvements still retain the game's familiarity with GTA 3 fans. For example, the character models are still recognizable. Likewise, Liberty City is the same old location that fans fell in love with two decades ago.

Rockstar Games states that the GTA Trilogy will incorporate the following graphical improvements:

Higher resolution

Rebuilt lighting system

Better water and weather effects

Improved detail on foliage

Improved draw distances

New gameplay features should benefit GTA 3

GTA 3 will have better controls (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 3's graphics are weak. It unquestionably has the most archaic controls and mechanics out of the three games in the GTA Trilogy. Fortunately, the GTA Trilogy will fix some of that, as Rockstar Games promises:

GTA 5-esque controls

Better shooting and targeting controls

Radio and weapon wheels

Minimaps can set waypoints for easier navigation

Assuming that all three Grand Theft Auto games get similar improvements, that would mean GTA 3 will receive the most benefits by default. Even simple changes, like being able to bail out of a moving car, will help modernize the title.

Many love GTA 5's control scheme, so incorporating some of it would help out in all three games. Sadly, the players don't know what the control layout feels like right now.

However, something like improved navigation via its minimap will make some of GTA 3's brutal missions much more manageable. Remember, the original game didn't have a map that could be used on the pause screen.

It still has that same gritty feeling that some fans fondly remember (Image via Rockstar Games)

Also Read

It might not make this game the best out of the three, but it should make it much more appealing for modern players. Simple touch-ups to its graphics and controls remove some of its flaws.

At its core, GTA 3 is still a good game full of memorable characters and a fun city to explore.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like GTA 3? Yes No 0 votes so far