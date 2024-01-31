Why GTA 3 was way ahead of its time: A deep-dive into its features and world-building

There's no doubt that GTA 3 was the game that put Rockstar Games in the spotlight as a promising video game developer, and it is what kickstarted the company's journey to success. Released in 2001, the open-world action-adventure game was a follow-up to Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 2. The series made its first jump to 3D and created history.

Grand Theft Auto 3 became the best-selling game of 2001, earning numerous awards and critical acclaim. It also set off an entirely new genre of open-world titles with action-adventure elements. This article offers a detailed exploration of what made the game so special back in the day.

Why was GTA 3 so unique, and how did it define the open-world genre?

There are countless features that make GTA 3 revolutionary. Still, the game is often overlooked when it comes to discussing the 3D Universe Trilogy, especially in comparison to Vice City or San Andreas. However, many fans often forget that these titles wouldn't have been possible if not for Grand Theft Auto 3. It offers an open-world action-adventure experience where the protagonist is a criminal.

The player commits numerous crimes, earning money in the process, while also having the freedom to explore the open-world environment and cause mayhem outside of missions. There's a huge arsenal of weapons, from the usual handguns and melee weapons to rocket launchers and flamethrowers. The vehicles are also a major aspect of the game, just like in the previous 2D titles.

They are used to commute from one place to another, allowing players to carry out various missions. Open-world games weren't new at the time, but what made GTA 3 so memorable was the world it presented. The game is set in Liberty City, a location based on real-life New York City, and the world itself was meticulously crafted to offer a lively feeling.

Rockstar managed to do this by creating diverse NPCs, landmarks based on real-life locations, and even radio shows that would provide a lore behind the city and its inhabitants.

The city felt dark and gritty, with Rockstar using oppressive colors and a visual filter, along with ambient sounds, to make the world feel dynamic. Different districts, whether industrial, residential, or commercial, had a distinct feel to them that could be identified immediately.

In creating this world, the developers also made it a point to satirize almost everyone and everything. The various radio commercials and chat shows, the brands and locations, and even some of the characters are stereotypes or parodies. This has since become a staple of the GTA franchise, and it's what set it apart from other open-world games.

Rockstar managed to create its own in-game universe, with several subsequent games, like Bully or Manhunt, all set in this world. This is in stark contrast to True Crime: Streets of LA, for instance, or even Driver, which were all released during the early 2000s.

This led to Grand Theft Auto creating its own subgenre, characterized by open-world exploration in a modern environment with the ability to use guns and vehicles.

GTA 3 left such an impact in the genre it created that even games like Driver, which came before it, are now regarded as GTA clones, many of which ultimately failed.

However, it also attracted a fair bit of controversy. This was mainly due to the freedom it provided, as players could go on a murderous rampage if they wanted to. The game itself encouraged players to be violent, especially during missions, since this was part of the fun behind the open-world formula.

With future GTA games, they took it a notch further and explored different eras: the 90s with San Andreas and the 80s with Vice City. This was an extremely successful move. Both titles followed the same approach as GTA 3 in creating a living, breathing game world. The radio stations in GTA Vice City, along with the location, for instance, are still regarded as extremely nostalgic.

In short, Rockstar Games' success stems from the worlds they have created and the freedom they offer. As such, the success of GTA 3 can be attributed to Liberty City, with its hilarious NPCs, dark atmosphere, and countless activities available. Rockstar has since developed into a master of world-building, and it all started with this game.

