5 Vice City radio stations that GTA 6 should bring back

With a new Grand Theft Auto game comes new music, and the same is expected from GTA 6. While this shouldn't usually be that big of a deal, the fact that the title is set in Vice City automatically sets some high expectations. The vast majority of veteran fans believe that the original Vice City from the 3D Universe Trilogy has the best soundtrack out of any game from the series.

It has some iconic 80s bangers that are spread out across different radio stations, each with their own themes and genres, along with some impressive voice acting from the DJs. With that in mind, here are some of the radio stations from the original Vice City that should reappear in GTA 6. They can still play modern music while maintaining themes of their own that pay homage to the past.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 Vice City radio stations that should return in GTA 6

1) Fever 105

Fever 105 plays disco, soul, funk, and R&B, including the likes of Michael Jackson, Kool & the Gang, The Whispers, and more. One of the songs from this station, Automatic by Pointer Sisters (1983), can be heard playing inside the famous Malibu Club. The playlist may seem a bit older compared to the mid-to-late 80s theme of GTA Vice City, but it fits perfectly with the game's theme.

Fever 105 is hosted by Oliver "Ladykiller" Biscuit and his smooth voice is quite recognizable. The role of this DJ was played by Julius Dyson, a real-life radio host and voice actor, and he absolutely nailed it. Rockstar could bring his iconic voice back for GTA 6's Miami vibes. Although disco isn't nearly as popular today, R&B is still going strong and it would fit perfectly with a revamped Fever 105.

2) Emotion 98.3

Emotion 98.3 plays power ballads, soft pop, and soft rock. The host of this radio station is Fernando Martinez. This character, voiced by Frank Chavez, has been there as an NPC as well as a radio personality in GTA 3, Vice City, Vice City Stories, San Andreas, GTA 4, and GTA 5.

Emotion 98.3 returns in Vice City Stories as well, playing the same kind of music, including a track from Phil Collins, who makes a physical appearance in the game.

This station is mostly recognized for playing Crockett's Theme by Jan Hammer (1984), from the iconic TV series Miami Vice that heavily inspired Vice City. Fernando is a recurring character who plays a lovesick Latino DJ, sometimes being quite hilariously inappropriate. He deserves to make a comeback in the upcoming game as well.

3) V-Rock

V-Rock is another iconic Vice City FM that features hard rock and metal. It's the go-to station for metalheads, playing tracks from three of the Big Four of Thrash — Slayer, Megadeth, and Anthrax. It also plays iconic tracks from heavy metal giants like Judas Priest and Iron Maiden. Like Emotion, it also makes a reappearance in Vice City Stories.

The radio host is none other than "Lazlow" Jones, who plays himself in Vice City and its prequel and appears as a character in GTA 5. Lazlow was involved in writing and producing many of the Grand Theft Auto titles, but he left Rockstar in 2020. The station can definitely return in the next game, and metalheads can finally get a dedicated metal/rock radio station again.

4) Wave 103

Wave 103 is a new wave, synthpop and post-punk radio station hosted by Adam First. The various adverts and references to new wave music and its fanbase during the era are quite hilarious, but the tracklist is exceptional. This radio station captures the essence of Vice City quite well, and many of the songs are played during the missions.

Wave 103 returns in Vice City Stories with another co-host, Trish Camden, but it still features some of the most famous new wave tracks from the 80s. This radio station could return in Grand Theft Auto 6 as a replacement to Kult FM from GTA Online, which plays a variety of genres.

5) Flash FM

Flash FM is undoubtably the most famous radio station in GTA Vice City, and this deserves to be in Grand Theft Auto 6 as well. In both Vice City and Vice City Stories, it played some of the most recognizable pop tracks of the 80s.

In Grand Theft Auto 5, Rockstar included some iconic retro songs in Non-Stop-Pop FM, and as such, there's no reason they couldn't do the same in the next game. It would be quite fitting to cruise through the GTA 6 map while blasting some nostalgic tracks from Flash FM.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want these radio stations to return in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes