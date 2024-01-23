GTA 6 map size continues to grow bigger as per the community mapping project

The GTA 6 map hasn't been officially revealed yet, but that hasn't stopped the community from determining its size and details before the game gets released. The Grand Theft Auto VI - Vice City Mapping Project started by DuPz0r has received an update, and it appears that the map is much larger than expected.

Rockstar shared the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 on December 5, 2023, which revealed that the game is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles in 2025. The trailer offered a glimpse into Vice City and some of the other regions of Leonida.

However, the mapping community began its work way before the trailer. The 2022 leaks gave them a rough idea of the regions included in the game and their scale. Here's everything to know about how the Grand Theft Auto VI mapping project is currently evolving.

GTA 6 mapping project updated map shows an increase in scale

Rockstar has shared a trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, which will be released on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025. Some fans believe that GTA 6 will also make its debut on the PS5 Pro on launch day.

Meanwhile, the Vice City Mapping Project started by DuPz0r is making rapid progress, and it appears they have already mapped out most of Vice City. The map was earlier believed to be 16x16 sq km (in terms of Rage Engine Units) but has now been updated to 18x18 sq km instead, which is a major upgrade.

Based on the updated map, a large portion of Vice City has been mapped with details of the streets and the city borders. Parts of Port Gellhorn, including the industrial port region itself, have also been updated. The major streets of Hamlet, another town seen in the trailer, have also been filled, while towns like Yorktown and La Perie remain incomplete.

Unlike previous major airports in the Grand Theft Auto games, Vice City International Airport is positioned inland. As one Redditor pointed out, Rockstar Games takes inspiration from the real-life counterparts of these airports. Francis International Airport in Liberty City and the Los Santos International Airport in GTA 5 are both located next to the sea.

The former is based on the John F Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport, while the latter is on the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). All these airports are located next to water bodies. In comparison, the Miami International Airport, on which the Vice City Airport is based, is situated inland. This shows how much Rockstar wants Vice City to feel like Miami.

As mentioned before, the 'GTA VI - Vice City Mapping Project' began with the 2022 GTA 6 gameplay leaks. The leaked footage showed several parts of Vice City and its surrounding regions in Leonida, like Port Gellhorn. Some other regions were showcased in the trailer itself, which also confirmed the names of several locations.

