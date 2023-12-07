GTA 6 vs real life: Does the game truly capture Miami vibes?

Fans have been drawing comparisons between Vice City in GTA 6 and its inspiration, Miami since the game's first trailer arrived. The fictional location debuted with Grand Theft Auto: Vice City in 2002 and appeared once again in the 2006 release, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. Vice City perfectly captured Miami's eccentric culture in both titles despite having a much smaller scale.

Now that Vice City is set to return after a prolonged absence, fans are wondering if it can replicate or even surpass its previous iteration. Based on everything seen in the GTA 6 trailer, it seems that Rockstar Games is on the right track.

GTA 6 vs real-life: A comparison of Vice City and Miami

As already stated, Vice City is a fictional iteration of Miami, and some of the latter's most prominent landmarks were spotted in the GTA 6 trailer.

The first look at Vice City showcases its iteration of South Beach, and the in-game area bears an incredible amount of similarities to its real-life counterpart. Many of the buildings in the South Beach vicinity have been recreated with great attention to detail in Grand Theft Auto 6's Vice City.

Vice City vs Miami 1/4 (Images via Rockstar Games, YouTube/TampaAerialMedia)

Recreations of other notable Miami buildings, like 500 Brickell Ave and Atlantis Condominium, were also spotted in the game's debut trailer, albeit for brief moments. Their inclusion is crucial for the GTA 6 map, capturing the vibe of its real-life counterpart.

Vice City vs Miami 2/4 (Images via Rockstar Games, YouTube/ Urbe Miami)

However, what really captures the essence of Miami is its nightlife. One of the trailer shots showcased Vice City's version of Ocean Drive, brimming with life and neon lights that make it stand out from the rest of the city.

Vice City vs Miami 3/4 (Images via Rockstar Games, YouTube/4K WALK)

We also caught a glimpse of an island based on one of Miami's Venetian Islands at night. All of these inclusions heavily contribute towards making Grand Theft Auto 6's Vice City a faithful recreation of its real-life inspiration.

Vice City vs Miami 4/4 (Image via Rockstar Games, YouTube/DelvisD)

Rockstar Games is expected to release more trailers leading up to the arrival of GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025, allowing fans to relish Vice City in all its glory.

Note that Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to feature not only Vice City but also a few other areas based on different parts of Florida. They will combine to form the fictional state of Leonida.

Snippets seen in the trailer, such as an alligator being captured from a swimming pool, adhere to the widespread perception of Florida. These instances will further help the game capture the vibes of real-life Miami and surrounding areas.

