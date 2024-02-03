Why GTA 4 deserves a 4K remake for PC and current-generation consoles

GTA 4 is one of the best titles in the series but receives the least attention from Rockstar Games. While the developers have been busy rolling out new content for Grand Theft Auto Online, tons of fans want them to do a 4K remake of the previous title and roll it out for both PC and the current-gen consoles.

Now, the game deserves such a remake/remaster for several reasons. Not only did it have several beloved characters, but the gameplay mechanics and features implemented in it were ahead of its time.

With the advancement in technology over the years, fans want Rockstar Games to show more love to this title and do a 4K remaster. This article will further dive into this topic and examine why it should happen.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

GTA 4 is one of Rockstar's best titles and deserves a remake

As mentioned, GTA 4 is one of the most realistic titles in the series and one of the best-written games fans love and adore. Furthermore, players get attached to Niko Bellic during the game, mainly due to how relatable he is. He fought in a war before heading to America, only to get caught in shady businesses run by mafia syndicates.

However, GTA 4 rolled out in 2998 and has only received two major DLC/expansions called The Ballads of Gay Tony and The Lost and Damned. While both of them are amazing, it is still not enough. This is the reason why fans want a remaster of the title with enhanced graphics and improved gameplay.

The Grand Theft Auto community has requested a Grand Theft Auto 4 remaster since the studio rolled out the disappointing GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. The game would flourish with advanced graphics and smoothened-out rough edges and bring a fresh set of players.

Even though Grand Theft Auto 4 rolled out many years ago, its gameplay still holds quite well. The game has tons of amazing features that are absent from GTA 5, much to the fans' disappointment. This is why the previous title is still relevant today and is played by many.

A 4K remaster would boost its presence and let new players who haven't tried the game due to the old graphics enjoy it. Since the game generated a lot of revenue for Rockstar Games, it deserves more love and a good remaster for PC and current-generation consoles.

A 4K remaster would enhance its graphics and let the game compete with the current titles. Since Grand Theft Auto 6 is also a little far away for PC players, it'd be a great surprise if the studio released a remastered Grand Theft Auto 4.

In other news, there are rumors that the upcoming GTA 6 trailer 2 will be better than the first and show several jaw-dropping details and information.

