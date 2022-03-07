Why Rockstar isn't allowing PC players to transfer accounts to next-gen consoles for GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced

Rockstar has finally revealed more info about GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced (yes, gamers still use the phrase). The Newswire post on March 4th shared details about what's coming on March 15th.

The article also ensured that gamers on older generation consoles (PS4 and Xbox One) will be able to transfer their Online Characters and Story Mode Progress via the Social Club Save Upload feature. There was no mention of the PC version.

Graphics-wise, PC players will only be missing out on the Ray Tracing feature. However, some PC players want to shift over to the next-gen consoles to avoid cheaters on PC. Rockstar has shared no word on this so far. This article talks about why Rockstar might not allow this.

A look at transferring game progress in GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced

Rockstar's Newswire post about GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced on March 4 spilled all the beans and let players know the next version better. The post talked about graphics upgrades, QOL updates, minute content additions and transferring progress and characters.

Console players have the ability to go into the pause menu and start uploading a save game file from the story. The file will be uploaded to the Social Club and gamers can start uploading now. Online character transfers will be enabled on launch day, which is, March 15.

Gamers can transfer from the PS4 to PS5/Xbox One to the Xbox Series X|S. They can also transfer across manufacturers, for instance from the PS4 to Xbox Series X|S and vice versa. This will however result in the GTA money bought with Shark Cards being left behind.

Why Rockstar won't allow PC players to transfer to Next-Gen Consoles?

Rockstar hasn't said a word about the PC version while speaking of GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced. This is quite obvious as the game is meant to be an upgrade for the PS4 and Xbox One users. That said, what about PC gamers looking to shift to the latest consoles? This is a recurring question as players on PC encounter modders and cheaters on a daily basis, even in smaller lobbies.

This really ruins the experience for players just minding their business or trying to grind for money. Rockstar will probably not allow PC players to shift over to console for Expanded and Enhanced as that will open the flood gates to players who use modded money on their accounts.

Over the years, the console version of the game has been free of modders and cheaters. Whether Rockstar does allow PC players to transfer their characters in the near future or not remains to be seen.

Allowing them to do so would definitely bring in a lot of modded money users, which would make PvP unfair. Not allowing them would mean players looking to get away from cheaters will be left to suffer. Rockstar is now stuck in a weird conundrum.

Note: This article expresses the views of the writer.

