Why GTA 6 is likely to break numerous sales records upon release

GTA 5 has become the second-best-selling video game of all time and broke all prior GTA sales records. True to form, fans expect the next title to be even bigger, possibly the most popular game ever made.

GTA 6 will be the next mainline GTA title set in the HD Universe. The game, despite not having been confirmed yet, has already generated an insane amount of hype. This is only expected to increase as the game gets closer to an official release.

The last GTA game was released almost a decade ago, but it remains popular due to its multiplayer mode. This raises the question of how much popularity the next game will enjoy.

Why GTA 6 is expected to shatter all sales records when it debuts

The anticipation surrounding GTA 6 has been growing slowly over the years. Numerous leaks have sprung up, each with its own set of details regarding the upcoming game. While some may be true, the majority of them have been debunked.

The fact that so many false claims about alleged leaks pop up regularly indicates the hype surrounding GTA 6. Every time Rockstar Games gets ready to announce something, the internet explodes in anticipation of a GTA 6 announcement.

This sets off a cycle of excited fans monitoring social media for updates, only to be disappointed when there isn't any, and then tweeting about their dissatisfaction. This is why most fans believe it will be the most successful entertainment product ever:

However, not everyone shares the same opinion regarding its sales. Some have pointed out that there haven't been as many console sales as before. With the global lockdown and the chip shortage, current-gen consoles have been relatively scarce.

If GTA 6 decides to release only on current-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, they won't be able to break the sales records of GTA 5. GTA 6 needs to be released on current-gen consoles and then ported over to future consoles to match its predecessor's level of success.

Rockstar did the same thing with GTA 5. It was first released on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 before being ported to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PCs. Currently, it's getting ready to make the jump to another generation of consoles.

Most fans already believe that it will break all previous records of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Overall, GTA 6 has a good chance of outselling Minecraft and possibly breaking some records in the entertainment industry as a whole. Only time will tell.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer