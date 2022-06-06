Why GTA 6 might not be released until 2026

The GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced announcement on February 4 revealed a little about the future of the series. It mentioned that the next game was 'well underway' as far as development was concerned. Since then, there has been no word from the massively popular gaming behemoth.

Not too long ago, insiders and experts began to predict the release and reveal of the upcoming title. Amidst a lot of fake rumors and leaks, most fans arrived at a date somewhere between 2023 and 2025. Well, there is no good way to say this, but the latest revelations suggest that gamers might have to wait a little longer than that.

Exploring why GTA 6 might not become public until 2026

Rockstar's plan for the period between 2023-2025 does not mention GTA 6 (Image via Seeking Alpha)

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent organization, had an investor call back in the month of May. The event was supposed to spill the beans on the company's future engagements.

GTA fans were very excited and anxious as they were expecting something in the direction of the upcoming title. The above image was released once the event was underway, and it showcases all the projects Take-Two Interactive and its owned companies will be working on.

The list mentions games like The Quarry, Marvel's Midnight Suns, Kerbal Space Program 2, and NBA 2K23 among others. These works are in progress and each call elaborates and displays progress on the project. Unfortunately, the list did not mention GTA 6 at all.

Considering that the table talks about projects to work on between 2023-2025, one can only assume Grand Theft Auto 6 will come out after that. The franchise did get a mention, but on the mobile platform which lists Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

Considering the anticipation for the upcoming title, it is quite possible that Rockstar will want to keep as much detail as possible unrevealed. It also makes sense to do this as social media is riddled with fake leaks and rumors.

Grand Theft Auto 5 has kept fans entertained for the better part of a decade and it is still going strong. Take-Two recently revealed that the game sold another 5 million copies in the last three months.

The newer version for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S was met with a lot of animosity and negativity. However, upon release, the game went on to top the charts in Europe.

GTA 6 fans have been waiting a little too long, no question about that. But after what happened with the Trilogy: Definitive Edition, it is a given that fans do not want a broken or unfinished game.

As far as information about the upcoming title is concerned, gamers should only trust words coming straight from the creators. Fakers are going all out and have even created fake trailer ads for the game. Patience is the name of the game and at the end everyone will be rewarded.

